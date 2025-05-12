Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (5/12/2025)
Congratulations to last week's winner: Abigail Clemens of Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Maggie King, Churchill
King, the senior and George Washington commit, pitched her second perfect game (and third no-hitter) of the season, picking up her 200th strikeout on the season along the way in Churchill's 12-0 shutout victory over Gaithersburg in the MPSSAA 4A first round.
Carly Wright, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Wright, a sophomore, went 4-for-5 at the plate with eight RBIs, a home run, and two doubles in B-CC's 27-23 slugfest win over Whitman in the MPSSAA 4A first round.
Alyssa Blaney, North Point
Blaney, a senior and Shepherd commit, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, and two doubles, and pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in North Point's dominant 21-0 shutout victory over Suitland in the MPSSAA 4A first round.
Mikaela Guy, St. Mary's Ryken
The senior and Towson commit registered six RBIs, a home run, and a double on 2-for-4 batting in St. Mary's Ryken's 13-1 win over Good Counsel in the WCAC semifinals. She also tossed 12 strikeouts in five innings in the Knights' 11-0 shutout win over Bishop McNamara in the WCAC quarterfinals.
Myla Harding, St. Mary's Ryken
Harding, a sophomore, also stepped up in St. Mary's Ryken's 11-0 win over Bishop McNamara. She went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a home run.
Sarah Middleton, Centennial
Middleton, a senior, went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a double in Centennial's 18-12 win over Atholton at the end of the regular season.
Taylor Aydelotte, Bennett
Aydelotte, a sophomore, went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a home run, and a double in Bennett's 14-1 victory over Salisbury Christian.
Savannah Claycomb, John Carroll
Claycomb, a junior, finished with four RBIs and a double on 3-for-5 hitting in John Carroll's 16-5 victory over Mercy.
Zoe Mears, WTES
Mears went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run in WTES' 18-3 blowout victory over Forest Park in the MPSSAA 1A first round.
Lola Browning, St. Michaels
Browning went an impressive 4-for-5 with four RBIs, a home run, and a double in St. Michaels' 19-13 slugfest win over Kent County.
