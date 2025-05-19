Vote: Who was the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (5/19/2025)
The Maryland high school softball playoffs are almost over, as the state semifinals and championship games are set to take place this week. This postseason has featured plenty of great performances from the top players in the Old Line State.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Carly Wright of Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Mia Forseter, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
Forseter, a junior and previous winner of this poll, pitched five innings and tossed six strikeouts (including her 100th of the season), and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a double, two runs scored, and four stolen bases in CESJDS' 12-2 win over Sandy Spring Friends in the PVAC Championship.
Maggie King, Churchill
The senior and George Washington commit pitched a shutout and tossed 12 strikeouts in Churchill's 7-0 win over Walter Johnson in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals.
Jordyn Greever, Huntingtown
The senior and Frostburg State commit pitched a no-hitter and threw eight strikeouts in Huntingtown's commanding 18-0 shutout victory over McDonough in the MPSSAA 2A regional semifinals. She then tossed nine strikeouts in the Hurricanes' 8-1 win over Calvert for the 2A South Region championship. Finally, Greever threw 11 strikeouts in the circle and registered four RBIs and a double on 4-for-4 hitting in Huntingtown's 19-0 shutout win over Sparrows Point in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Madisyn Williamson, Huntingtown
Wiliamson, a sophomore, also stepped up in Huntingtown's 18-0 win over McDonough in the 2A regional semis. She launched a grand slam home run to finish with five RBIs on 3-for-4 batting. She then had three RBIs and a double in the Hurricanes' 8-1 victory over Calvert in the regional title game.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
The senior and USC Aiken commit pitched a perfect game and tossed 11 strikeouts in Leonardtown's 14-0 shutout win over North Point in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals. She then recorded 17 strikeouts, including her 500th career strikeout, in the Raiders' 8-0 win over Crofton in the 4A state quarterfinals.
Kiera Schulz, Sherwood
Schulz, a senior, went 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a double in Sherwood 15-0 shutout victory over Wootton in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals.
Aliceanna Weibley, Broadneck
Weibley, a senior and CCBC Catonsville commit, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a triple, and a home run in Broadneck's dominant 16-0 shutout win over Bowie in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals.
Kailyn Sheehin, Damascus
The junior continued her impressive season by recording three RBIs and a home run on 2-for-5 batting in Damascus' 13-3 victory over Centennial to win the MPSSAA 2A West Region II title. She then went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run in the Swarmin' Hornets' 11-0 shutout win over Hereford in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Madison Schupple, Dulaney
Schupple, a junior, threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in the circle, and homered and registered four RBIs, a home run, and a double in Dulaney's 10-0 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals.
Mia Jelen, Patterson Mill
Jelen, a junior, recorded four RBIs, a double, and a triple on 2-for-3 hitting at the plate in Patterson Mill's 11-0 shutout win over Harford Tech in the MPSSAA 1A regional semifinals.
