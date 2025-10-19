High School

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 17-18, 2025

WCAC football recaps include St. Mary's Ryken-Bishop O'Connell, Good Counsel-St. John's, and DeMatha-Bishop McNamara

Harry Lichtman

After heartbreaking losses in the last two WCAC Capital Division championship games, DeMatha wears the league crown for the first time since 2016 after defeating No. 7 Good Counsel, 16-7. The Stags finish the year at 10-1, having won 10 straight since their season opening loss to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding.
After heartbreaking losses in the last two WCAC Capital Division championship games, DeMatha wears the league crown for the first time since 2016 after defeating No. 7 Good Counsel, 16-7. The Stags finish the year at 10-1, having won 10 straight since their season opening loss to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding. / DeMatha Football Instagram

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its eighth week of high school football, with most games taking place on Saturday, Oct. 18. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.

DeMatha 12, Bishop McNamara 7

This matchup between two WCAC contenders was very low-scoring but close. However, DeMatha escaped with the five-point victory to extend their record to 7-0 on the season. All scoring happened in the second quarter of this contest, as the Stags look to beat St. John's and Gonzaga to finish the regular season undefeated.

Good Counsel 17, St. John's 13

Another close matchup between two WCAC contenders took place on Saturday. Good Counsel escaped with a four-point road victory over St. John's. The Cadets got on the board with two rushing touchdowns, while a Kobe Ellis rushing score, a Jackson Rice-Corey Smith TD connection, and a field goal were the difference for the Falcons. Good Counsel improves to 5-3 while St. John's falls to 5-2.

St. Mary's Ryken 49, Bishop O'Connell 0

Finally, unlike the other two recaps, this one was more lopsided as St. Mary's Ryken demolished Bishop O'Connell on their home turf. The Knights recorded seven touchdowns (five rushing, one passing, and one pick-six) to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Other Scores

Loudon Sports Academy 40, Paul VI 14

Archbishop Carroll 30, Bishop Ireton 10

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland