Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 17-18, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its eighth week of high school football, with most games taking place on Saturday, Oct. 18. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
DeMatha 12, Bishop McNamara 7
This matchup between two WCAC contenders was very low-scoring but close. However, DeMatha escaped with the five-point victory to extend their record to 7-0 on the season. All scoring happened in the second quarter of this contest, as the Stags look to beat St. John's and Gonzaga to finish the regular season undefeated.
Good Counsel 17, St. John's 13
Another close matchup between two WCAC contenders took place on Saturday. Good Counsel escaped with a four-point road victory over St. John's. The Cadets got on the board with two rushing touchdowns, while a Kobe Ellis rushing score, a Jackson Rice-Corey Smith TD connection, and a field goal were the difference for the Falcons. Good Counsel improves to 5-3 while St. John's falls to 5-2.
St. Mary's Ryken 49, Bishop O'Connell 0
Finally, unlike the other two recaps, this one was more lopsided as St. Mary's Ryken demolished Bishop O'Connell on their home turf. The Knights recorded seven touchdowns (five rushing, one passing, and one pick-six) to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Other Scores
Loudon Sports Academy 40, Paul VI 14
Archbishop Carroll 30, Bishop Ireton 10