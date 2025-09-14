High School

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps - Sept 12-13, 2025

Major high school football games involving WCAC teams include Bishop McNamara-Maury, DeMatha-Roman Catholic, and Good Counsel-Middletown

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its third week of high school football, as most of the teams took the gridiron on Friday while some played on Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.

Maury (VA) 38, Bishop McNamara 35 (3OT)

This was an absolute thriller. The game was tied at 21-21 heading into the first overtime, but it needed a third OT to settle things. Maury ended up kicking a game-winning field goal to hand Bishop McNamara its first loss of the season. Mustangs running back Joshua Gorman finished with two touchdowns on the ground, but Commodores quarterback Dominick Everette was unstoppable with four TDs.

DeMatha 44, Roman Catholic (PA) 7

DeMatha traveled up to Pennsylvania to face Roman Catholic, as they took care of business for a blowout victory to improve to 3-0. After trailing 7-0, the Stags offense exploded with six touchdowns. Quarterback William Grace finished with four touchdowns, including three passing and one rushing.

Good Counsel 31, Middletown (DE) 14

Good Counsel also traveled outside Maryland as they faced Delaware school Middletown. The Falcons took advantage of this contest as they also improve to 3-0. On offense, quarterback Jackson Rice connected with wide receiver Corey Smith for a score, while running back Paul Alston finished with two rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, on defense, Markel Long recovered a fumble and returned it for a score.

Gonzaga 22, Loyola Blakefield 0

On Saturday, Gonzaga went up to Towson to visit Loyola Blakefield. The Eagles left with a shutout victory to be the third 3-0 team in the WCAC. Gonzaga went up 15-0 at the half and then added another touchdown, while the defense did its job by preventing the Dons from scoring at all.

