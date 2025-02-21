High School

WCAC Basketball Playoff Brackets Updated After Play-In Games, Quarterfinals Set

Bishop Ireton, Archbishop Carroll boys, as well as Holy Cross and Good Counsel girls advance in WCAC tournament; quarterfinals tip off February 22

Harry Lichtman

Bishop Ireton kicked off the WCAC boys basketball tournament on Thursday with a win over Good Counsel. The 8th-seeded Cardinals will meet top-seeded Paul VI Catholic on Saturday in the semifinals.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) boys and girls basketball playoff brackets have been updated following Thursday’s play-in games.

In the boys tournament, No. 8 Bishop Ireton defeated No. 9 Good Counsel, while No. 7 Archbishop Carroll advanced past No. 10 St. Mary’s Ryken.

On the girls side, No. 9 Holy Cross edged No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken, and No. 7 Good Counsel dominated No. 10 Archbishop Carroll.

Quarterfinals – February 22

  • No. 8 Bishop Ireton at No. 1 Paul VI – 3 p.m.
  • No. 5 St. John’s College at No. 4 Bishop O’Connell – 2 p.m.
  • No. 7 Archbishop Carroll at No. 2 Gonzaga College – 6 p.m.
  • No. 6 Bishop McNamara at No. 3 DeMatha – 1 p.m.

Semifinals – February 23 at American University

  • TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m.
  • TBD vs. TBD – 6:15 p.m.

Championship – February 24 at American University

  • TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m.
