WCAC Basketball Playoff Brackets Updated After Play-In Games, Quarterfinals Set
Bishop Ireton, Archbishop Carroll boys, as well as Holy Cross and Good Counsel girls advance in WCAC tournament; quarterfinals tip off February 22
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) boys and girls basketball playoff brackets have been updated following Thursday’s play-in games.
In the boys tournament, No. 8 Bishop Ireton defeated No. 9 Good Counsel, while No. 7 Archbishop Carroll advanced past No. 10 St. Mary’s Ryken.
On the girls side, No. 9 Holy Cross edged No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken, and No. 7 Good Counsel dominated No. 10 Archbishop Carroll.
Quarterfinals – February 22
- No. 8 Bishop Ireton at No. 1 Paul VI – 3 p.m.
- No. 5 St. John’s College at No. 4 Bishop O’Connell – 2 p.m.
- No. 7 Archbishop Carroll at No. 2 Gonzaga College – 6 p.m.
- No. 6 Bishop McNamara at No. 3 DeMatha – 1 p.m.
Semifinals – February 23 at American University
- TBD vs. TBD – 4:30 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 6:15 p.m.
Championship – February 24 at American University
- TBD vs. TBD – 8 p.m.
