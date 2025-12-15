California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Dec. 15
The holiday tournaments are approaching and so are big matchups that could impact rankings.
Jason Crowe Jr. broke the California scoring record this past week.
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings as of December 15, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (7-1)
Bounce back wins over Rancho Christian and Bishop O'Dowd last week. Big Open Division-level game against Crean Lutheran Saturday night at home.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (11-1)
Only loss is from an out-of-state opponent. Big week ahead in Las Vegas for Tarkanian Classic.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0)
Christian Collins continues to lead the way. Braves beat Fairmont Prep, Rancho Cucamonga and La Mirada last week.
4. CREAN LUTHERAN (9-2)
The Saints have a chance to climb these rankings even more on Saturday against Sierra Canyon.
5. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (6-2)
Big stretch of games coming this weekend against Riviera Prep, Lake City and Layton Christian Academy.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-1)
The Wolverines are gearing up for the Iolani Classic in Hawaii.
7. REDONDO UNION (6-2)
Lost to Bullis (MD) then beat Frederick (MD) on east coast last week.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1)
Josh Giles has a good team that will be on the Open Division bubble if it keeps playing like this.
9. CROSSROADS (7-1)
Roadrunners only loss is to Corona Centennial. This team gets even better after Christmas with Shalen Sheppard.
10. ETIWANDA (13-0)
The Eagles win a tournament in Orange County to stay unbeaten with wins over Rancho Verde and Heritage Christian.
11. CRESPI (6-4)
Celts are challenging themselves with top-notch tournaments and games.
12. JSERRA (6-4)
New transfer Jaden Bailes needs a little help.
13. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-0)
Doug Mitchell has a quality team, yet again.
14. INGLEWOOD (7-3)
The Sentinels lost both games in Santa Maria to Riviera Prep (FL) and Archbishop Riordan.
15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (7-3)
The Crusaders took their licks in losses to Crean Lutheran, Notre Dame and Santa Margarita, but will certainly grow from the losses.
16. LA MIRADA (4-4)
Coach Randy Oronoz is always making sure his teams are challenged. La Mirada has already played Notre Dame, Harvard-Westlake and St. John Bosco.
17. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (2-3)
Back-to-back wins over Redondo Union and Windward, respectively.
18. ARCADIA (7-1)
Big win over Pasadena and big man Josh Irving.
19. DAMIEN (12-2)
The Spartans have won seven of their last eight. Zaire Rasshan is averaging 21 points per game.
20. FAIRMONT PREP (6-3)
The Huskies have dropped three straight to Bosco, LB Poly and Hesperia. Let's see if they can bounce back.
21. ROLLING HILLS PREP (10-1)
First real test for RHP, it falls to Los Alamitos.
22. ST. BERNARD (6-5)
Brandon Granger has shown he's one of SoCal's top scorers.
23. CHAMINADE (11-0)
The Eagles are rolling. Trip to Hawaii coming up.
24. PASADENA (4-2)
The Bulldogs are still figuring out.
25. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-3)
Mustangs need to get back on track after two straight losses.
