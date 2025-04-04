Whitman High School's baseball seniors highlight team chemistry over the years and their college futures
Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland has one of the most exciting baseball teams in Montgomery County and the entire state. One major factor is the Class of 2025 seniors: Sammy Berman, Wells Twining, Charlie Buckles, Sammy Angel, Cole Roman, Connor Werkman, RJ Heller, and Dorian Smith.
“It’s been really fun just to go through the program and take each step one by one,” said Angel, “When I was a younger guy, I was trying to pick up as much information and learn as much as I could. Now that I’m a senior, I’m trying to do what the older guys did for me and just try to be a good role model.”
A majority of these players have been at Whitman for all four years, as they have shown excellent chemistry on and off the diamond.
“We’ve always had a good culture,” said Berman. “All the seniors have been able to take everyone under their wing. I think that’s really important and it’s been a big part of why we’ve succeeded.”
For Buckles, this is his first season at Whitman, as he had previously spent his first three years of high school at Bullis School in Potomac.
“The transition has been amazing,” said Buckles. “We all get along with each other and build off of each other really well, which was something I didn’t really get to experience the previous three years. I’ve had a blast so far this year with these guys.”
Another thing these seniors have in common is that they’ve been under the guidance of Whitman’s head coach Joe Cassidy, who has led the school’s baseball program since 2008.
“With this group, it’s been very refreshing,” said Cassidy. “They’re so self-motivated, it’s a pleasure to coach. It’s challenging to me as a coach to keep pushing them. They’ve set the bar so high.”
Berman is a two-way player who had a breakout 2024 campaign, as he, Twining, the newly-transferred Buckles, and the rest of the upperclassmen look to have another strong season in 2025.
Last May, Whitman made it to the MPSSAA 4A state championship game for the first time in school history. However, the Vikings fell to Leonardtown by the score of 2-0. Nevertheless, the team hopes to bounce back this time around.
“Actually going to [the championship] and losing, it really shifted our mindset,” said Angel. “We know it’s possible, but we know how much hard work it’s going to take. Ever since that loss, I’ve thought about it every day, and we’ve really put our best foot forward.”
Before the season, the Vikings were named the No. 3 team on the Prep Baseball MD 2025 Preseason Power 25. At the same time, Buckles, Berman, and Twining were all named to the Prep Baseball All-State First Team. However, it’s not that big of a deal to the three of them as they focus on what really matters.
“We’ve seen the PBR guys at our games the last couple of years,” said Twining. “Obviously, it’s awesome, and it’s a really cool thing to have. But it’s a preseason award. It doesn’t mean anything about your performance in the spring.”
The Vikings are already off to a solid start at 4-2. On March 25th, Berman finished with four RBIs, a double, and a triple in a 12-1 blowout victory over Gaithersburg. Two days later, Twining tossed 13 strikeouts in an 8-0 shutout win over Churchill.
“Being a Whitman Viking is so much fun,” said Twining. “It’s a privilege to be able to do it and put on the jersey every single game.”
Six of these seniors have already committed to playing college baseball; Buckles is going to Florida State, Berman is attending Maryland, Twining will play at UMBC, Heller is going to Montgomery College, and both Angel and Roman will be playing at Haverford.
“It’s been a crazy process with recruiting,” said Buckles. “Getting recruited by some of the top schools in the country was a real blessing and an honor. I’m excited that Florida State reached out, and they ended up giving me an offer, and I ended up going there.”
“Whether you’re playing or not, it’s the place I want to be in,” Berman stated about Maryland. “I feel like it’s the place that will get the most out of me, and make me improve as a person. Baseball-wise, I think I’m going to develop and become the best player I can there.”
Twining highlighted that he will be playing at UMBC alongside Brooks Mueller, a senior at The John Carroll School in Bel Air.
“Especially how they play in the America East conference, it shows it’s a really talented team,” said Twining. “I’m really excited. The culture that Coach [Liam] Bowen’s built there is awesome.”
Both Angel and Roman will be playing baseball under Haverford College head coach Dave Beccaria.
“As much as I want to say it was a similar process, it really wasn’t that similar,” said Roman. “Coach B is a great guy. Haverford is a great school. For me, it was a good decision.”
For Werkman, not only does he play baseball, but he has also been the quarterback for Whitman’s football team the past two years. In fact, he will be playing college football at the University of Rochester.
“Spring is the time for baseball, so that’s what I’m doing now,” said Werkman. “But I found a more easier recruiting process for football, so that’s the one I went with, and I’m very excited to see what happens.”
Heller is another multi-sport athlete, having already played for the Vikings’ boys basketball team under Chris Lun. Regardless, he will be taking his talents to the diamond at Montgomery College.
“You can tell he put all the work in,” said Cassidy. “Over the summer, fall, and winter, even with his playing basketball. I think he’s got a good fit for him at MC, because he hasn’t even reached his potential.”
As for Smith, he won’t be playing college sports like his teammates. However, he is going to the University of Michigan, much to the dismay of Coach Cassidy, who went to Ohio State.
“It’s a great school and you have to be pretty talented to play there,” said Cassidy. “Dorian’s great for us, but he’s not really a Michigan baseball player. But he’s going to have a great experience there.”