2025 Massachusetts Boys D1 Basketball Tournament Bracket Set: Matchups, Seeds, and Teams to Watch
The Massachusetts boy's D1 high school basketball state tournament bracket has been set, and if you are a fan of hoops, this is a tournament you will not want to miss. With all of MA's basketball talent, this bracket will be filled with upsets and shockers. From top to bottom, there are teams with great players and staff, and we’re here to give you everything you need to know.
1 seed Franklin vs. 32/33 seed Shrewsbury/Acton Boxborough
The Franklin boy's team managed to clinch the one seed with a 22-1 record despite their lone loss to Xaverian Brothers on February 18. Led by senior point guard and Hockomock MVP, Caden Sullivan, the Panthers are a powerhouse at the one seed. On the other side, Shrewsbury and Acton Boxborough will battle in the preliminary round on February 25, looking to sneak their way into the tournament.
2 seed Attleboro vs 31/34 seed Putnam Vo-Tech/Durfee
Attleboro, with an 18-4 record has noticeable losses to Franklin twice and Bridgewater-Raynham. They roll out an impressive starting five with 6'2 sophomore guard Ladainian Rodrigues leading the team in rebounding with 8.5 per game, while also chipping in 14.4 ppg. Putnam Vo-Tech and Durfee will face off on February 25, and the winner will play Attleboro.
3 seed Newton North vs 30/35 seed Cambridge Rindge & Latin/Algonquin
Newton North, who always seeds high in the tournament, met expectations once again this year. The reigning Bay State champions posted an impressive 20-1 record this year, with their one loss being a non-conference game against Albany. They are currently on an 11-game win streak and will play the winners of the Cambridge Rindge & Latin and Algonquin in the preliminary round.
4 seed Central Catholic vs 29/35 seed King Philip Regional/Needham
Central Catholic will gear up as a top seed once again, as they finish their season with a 17-2 record. The Raiders who are led by junior 1,000 point-scorer, Javi Lopez have stunning wins against teams like Andover and Lowell. King Philip Regional and Needham will hash it out on February 25 to see who will take Central Catholic on.
5 seed Lowell vs 28/37 seed Taunton/Concord Carlisle
The Lowell Red Raiders grabbed the fifth seed behind 17-year-old Tzar Powell-Aparicio leading the way for his squad. Powell-Aparicio averaged 10 points his sophomore year, 17 his junior year, and now averages 24 his senior year. He and the rest of his squad will look to add to their 18-2 record when they take on the winner of Taunton and Concord Carlisle.
6 seed Andover vs 27/38 seed BC High/Everett
Andover continues to succeed under long-time coach Dave Fazio securing a 14-6 record this season. 6'8 Babson basketball college commit, Sam Concemi leads the way at center, doing a little bit of everything for the Warriors. Concemi and the rest of the Andover team will prepare for the winner of BC High and Everett when they play each other on February 25.
7 seed Springfield Central vs 26/39 seed Barnstable/Peabody Veterans
The 14-3 Golden Eagles will take on the winner of the Barnstable and Peabody Veterans game in the preliminary round. The offense heavy Springfield team has scored over 70 points in twelve of their 17 games and will hope to translate that success into the tournament.
8 seed Bridgewater-Raynham vs 25 seed Metheun
Birdgewater-Raynham comes into the tournament with some shocking wins against teams like Attleboro and Catholic Memorial. With a strong record of 15-4, they could be a team that makes a deep run as an overlooked team. Metheun on the other hand is 11-9 and certainly will put up a battle against any team they face.
9 seed Winchester vs 24 seed Boston Latin
The 16-4 Winchester Sachems will take on the surpsing 16-1 Boston Latin Wolfpack. In one of the most anticipated first-round matchups the Sachems are fresh off being named the champions of the Middlesex League for the first time since 1974. Both teams come into the tournament with something to prove and this will be a great first-round matchup.
10 seed Newton South vs 23 seed Beverly
Newton South always seems overridden by Newton North, but that shouldn't be the case this year. The Lions have beaten Andover as well as some other strong teams. The Lions with a 16-4 record matchup against the Panthers with a 15-7 which is guaranteed to be a showdown.
11 seed Braintree vs 22 seed Lexington
The Wamps of Braintree come into the tournament red hot on a 7-game win streak behind performances from Ethan Elie who has been named the Bay State Herget Division MVP. The Wamps with a 17-3 record will face off against the 15-5 Minutemen of Lexington. Lexington has posted some great wins against Winchester and Arlington. This 11 vs 22 seed matchup will guarantee some great moments.
12 seed Arlington vs 21 seed Lincoln-Sudbury
The 18-4 Arlington Spy Ponders led by James Dingman and Jack Zambardino will face off against the 15-3 Warriors of Lincoln-Sudbury. The Spy Ponders recently finished their season on a 7-game-win streak and won the Panther Classic Tournament. The Warriors are led by Dual County League MVP Paul Conway, and the two teams will go toe-to-toe in the first-round matchup.
13 seed Brookline vs 20 seed St. John's
Brookline has earned themselves the 13 seed after securing a 16-6 record after beating teams like Braintree and Greater Lawrence Tech. St. John's however is 12-8 on the season with wins against BC High and Shrewsbury. Do not be surprised if the winner of this game makes a run deep into the tournament.
14 seed Marshfield vs 19 seed Xaverian Brothers
Marshfield holds a 16-4 record heading into the tournament, and started their season scorching hot winning 15 of their first 16 games. On the other side Xavier, who is 10-10 has had some tough matchups this season, but proved themselves worthy of a spot in the tournament even beating one seed Franklin in their last game of the season. This matchup is another to look out for as the tournament starts.
15 seed Catholic Memorial vs 18 seed Bishop Feehan
The 12-8 Knights of Catholic Memorial will face off against the tough 16-4 Shamrock of Bishop Feehan. Both teams come into the tournament hot and will look to advance to the second round in an evenly matched first round contest.
16 seed North Andover vs 17 seed New Bedford
North Andover is given one of the toughest schedules every year and landed themselves the 16 seed in this years tournament with a 12-8 record to wrap up the season. Zach DesRochers and company look to lead them to victory against the 14-6 Whalers of New Bedford. The Whaler's last game was a win against Taunton, and they will look to build off that coming into their matchup.