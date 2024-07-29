7 Massachusetts high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Massachusetts high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Old Colony State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Massachusetts. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Old Colony State.
The following is a list of top returning Massachusetts wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Peyton Kellett, Dennis Yarmouth Regional: When it came to junior wide receivers, Kellett led everyone in the yardage department. The pass catcher hauled in 62 passes for 1,086 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Mattias Barbour, Central: The fleet-footed junior wide receiver averaged over 100 yards per game in 2023 for Central. Barbour finished by making 50 catches for 1,027 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Ronan Sammon, Milton:The pass catcher led the state in the receiving department for sophomores, hauling in 72 passes for 1,058 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Wildcats. What does Sammon have in store this fall?
James Mckenzie, Diman RVT: Mckenzie had himself a solid sophomore campaign, hauling in 54 passes for 904 yards and two touchdowns. Expect the junior to surpass the 1,000-yard mark this time around.
Zahir Mitchell, Lynnfield: The fleet footed wide receiver hauled in 27 passes for 503 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Pioneers. After having himself a strong sophomore season, Mitchell should be in line for a big fall campaign.
Lawson Foley, Scituate: Another wide receiver that had himself a stellar junior campaign in 2023 was Foley. Scituate's leading pass catcher ended last fall hauling in 36 passes for 736 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Raydin Sousa, Athol: Sousa is coming off a season in which he started to see himself rise up the leader boards in receiving yardage and catches. The pass catcher is coming off 2023, catching 30 passes for 588 yards and finding the endzone five times.
