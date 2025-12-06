High School

Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

See every final score from the Mississippi High School Football championships

Gray Reid

Horn Lake vs Oxford from Nov. 21, 2025
Horn Lake vs Oxford from Nov. 21, 2025 / Mary Scott

The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs continued tonight, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night's championship games.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA) — December 5, 2025

Mississippi high school football playoff final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Class 4A

Columbia 6, Kosciusko 0

Class 6A

Warren Central 56, Hattiesburg 34

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi