Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs continued tonight, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night's championship games.
Class 4A
Columbia 6, Kosciusko 0
Class 6A
Warren Central 56, Hattiesburg 34
