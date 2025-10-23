Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from Thursday, October 23, through Saturday, October 25, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Massachusetts' top teams as No. 8 Central Catholic hosts the No. 9 Andover Golden Warriors in a top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, No. 2 King Philip Regional looks to stay undefeated against Milford.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, October 23, kicking off with Minuteman Regional taking on Manville School at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Manville School (0-4) vs Minuteman Regional (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Winchester (6-0) vs Lexington (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Wareham (3-3) vs Holbrook (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Rockland (3-3) vs Abington (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 1 St. John's Prep taking on Malden Catholic. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Billerica Memorial (3-3) vs Dracut (1-5) - 10:00 AM
South Shore Vo-Tech (3-3) vs Doherty Memorial (2-4) - 4:00 PM
Tri-County RVT (6-0) vs Blue Hills RVT (3-3) - 5:00 PM
Monument Mountain (3-3) vs Fitchburg (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Malden (2-4) vs Revere (1-5) - 6:00 PM
South Shore Vo-Tech (3-3) vs Monomoy (0-6) - 6:00 PM
St. John's (3-3) vs Catholic Memorial (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Amesbury (6-0) vs Ipswich (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Medford (1-5) vs Chelsea (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Greater Lowell Tech (3-3) vs Northeast Metro RVT (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-6) vs Martha's Vineyard Regional (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Lawrence (1-5) vs Lowell (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Assabet Valley RVT (1-5) vs Montachusett RVT (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Manchester Essex (5-1) vs Lynnfield (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Boston College High (2-3) vs Xaverian Brothers (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Lynn Classical (2-4) vs Somerville (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Nauset Regional (1-5) vs Falmouth (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Nipmuc Regional (4-2) vs Northbridge (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Bishop Feehan (5-1) vs Franklin (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Pentucket Regional (4-2) vs North Reading (5-1) - 6:00 PM
St. John's Prep (6-0) vs Malden Catholic (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Marlborough (5-1) vs Nashoba Regional (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Shrewsbury (3-3) vs Algonquin Regional (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Bishop Stang (2-4) vs Archbishop Williams (6-0) - 6:00 PM
Carver (2-4) vs Randolph (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Franklin County Tech (4-2) vs Athol (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Braintree (2-4) vs Walpole (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Natick (5-1) vs Wellesley (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Milford (4-2) vs King Philip Regional (6-0) - 6:00 PM
Plymouth South (3-3) vs Pembroke (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Mansfield (4-2) vs North Attleborough (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Holliston (3-3) vs Norwood (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Maynard (2-4) vs Clinton (4-2) - 6:00 PM
Bourne (5-1) vs West Bridgewater (5-1) - 6:00 PM
Arlington Catholic (1-5) vs East Boston (2-4) - 6:00 PM
Boston English (5-2) vs Boston Latin Academy (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Dedham (1-4) vs Hopkinton (1-5) - 6:00 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-6) vs Medway (3-3) - 6:10 PM
Swampscott (4-2) vs Saugus (1-5) - 6:30 PM
Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-5) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Salem (3-3) vs Winthrop (1-5) - 6:30 PM
Blackstone-Millville (4-2) vs Oxford (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Marblehead (6-0) vs Masconomet Regional (6-1) - 6:30 PM
Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-6) vs Danvers (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Springfield (4-3) vs Milton (2-5) - 6:30 PM
St. Bernard's Central Catholic (4-2) vs Leicester (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Leominster (4-2) vs Westborough (0-6) - 6:30 PM
Triton Regional (3-3) vs Newburyport (1-5) - 6:30 PM
Prouty (6-0) vs Southbridge (1-5) - 6:30 PM
Brockton (1-5) vs New Bedford (0-6) - 6:30 PM
Atlantis Charter (4-3) vs Cape Cod RVT (2-4) - 6:30 PM
Reading Memorial (2-3) vs Belmont (0-6) - 6:30 PM
Framingham (3-2) vs Brookline (1-6) - 6:30 PM
Old Rochester Regional (2-4) vs Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (3-3) - 6:30 PM
Bellingham (4-2) vs Medfield (6-0) - 6:30 PM
Wakefield Memorial (3-3) vs Stoneham (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Bay Path RVT (1-5) vs Millbury (4-2) - 7:00 PM
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (2-4) vs Nashoba Valley Tech (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Waltham (1-5) vs Lincoln-Sudbury (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Bellows Falls Union (7-0) vs Woodstock (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Cathedral (5-1) vs Bishop Fenwick (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Mahar Regional (2-4) vs Palmer (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Greater Lawrence Tech (5-1) vs Shawsheen Valley Tech (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Keefe Tech (4-2) vs Abby Kelley Foster (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Bridgewater-Raynham (4-2) vs Dartmouth (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Andover (4-1) vs Central Catholic (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (4-2) vs Lowell Catholic (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Haverhill (3-3) vs Methuen (5-1) - 7:00 PM
North Andover (1-5) vs Tewksbury Memorial (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Middleborough (3-3) vs Norwell (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Boston Latin (3-3) vs Acton-Boxborough (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Gardner (1-5) vs Littleton (2-4) - 7:00 PM
West Boylston (5-1) vs Hudson (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Lunenburg (4-2) vs Murdock (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Groton-Dunstable (4-2) vs Narragansett Regional (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Worcester Tech (4-2) vs Ayer Shirley (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Tyngsborough (5-0) vs Quabbin Regional (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (3-3) vs Wachusett Regional (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Auburn (5-2) vs Tantasqua Regional (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Blackstone Valley RVT (1-5) vs Uxbridge (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Concord-Carlisle (3-4) vs Bedford (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Hull (1-6) vs Mashpee (4-1) - 7:00 PM
South Shore Vo-Tech (3-3) vs Southeastern RVT (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Chelmsford (2-4) vs Westford Academy (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Ware (4-2) vs Greenfield (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Marshfield (4-2) vs Hingham (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-6) vs Silver Lake Regional (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Needham (0-6) vs Weymouth (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (5-1) vs Hanover (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth North (4-2) vs Duxbury (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Oakmont Regional (2-4) vs Shepherd Hill Regional (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Scituate (5-2) vs North Quincy (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Cambridge Rindge & Latin (3-3) vs Weston (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Westwood (3-3) vs Ashland (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Stoughton (1-5) vs Foxborough (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Apponequet Regional (0-6) vs Greater New Bedford RVT (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Oliver Ames (1-5) vs Canton (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Millis (2-4) vs Norton (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Arlington (3-3) vs Woburn Memorial (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Melrose (4-2) vs Wilmington (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Burlington (6-0) vs Watertown (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, October 25, kicking off with Saint Paul Diocesan taking on Burncoat at 12:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Saint Paul Diocesan (1-4) vs Burncoat (2-4) - 12:00 PM
Newton South (3-3) vs Sharon (2-4) - 12:00 PM
Whittier RVT (4-2) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (4-1) - 1:00 PM
Lynn English (4-2) vs Everett (2-4) - 1:30 PM
Austin Prep (0-2) vs Hamden Hall Country Day (0-0) - 2:30 PM
Quaboag Regional (0-6) vs North (3-3) - 3:00 PM
Sandwich (4-2) vs Nantucket (6-0) - 3:00 PM
Worcester Academy (2-1) vs Governor's Academy (0-0) - 3:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.