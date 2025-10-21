High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025

A new team takes the second spot in this week's rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

The Natick Redhawks football team.
The Natick Redhawks football team. / Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football nears the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.

Here are High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Bay State:

1. St. John’s Prep (6-0)

The Eagles routed Saint John’s, 53-19. The team faces Malden Catholic on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (6-0)

The Warriors topped Taunton by a 35-7 score. King Philip hosts Milford on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

3. Central HS (5-1)

The Golden Eagles won 50-14 over East Longmeadow. Central hosts Minnechaug Regional on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

4. Xaverian Brothers (4-2)

The Hawks stunned Catholic Memorial with a 25-22 victory. Xaverian hosts Boston College High School on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

5. Catholic Memorial (5-1)

The Knights will look to bounce back with a home game against Saint John’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

6. Natick (5-1)

The Redhawks overwhelmed Brookline with a 51-6 win. Natick faces Wellesley on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Methuen (5-1)

The Rangers rode to a 68-0 win over Lawrence. Methuen hosts Haverhill on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Central Catholic (3-3)

The Raiders host Andover on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Andover (5-1)

The Golden Warriors edged Pinkerton, 27-20. Andover takes on Central Catholic this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

10. Marshfield (4-2)

The Rams, winners of four in a row, face Hingham on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

