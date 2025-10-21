Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
Massachusetts high school football nears the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.
Here are High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Bay State:
1. St. John’s Prep (6-0)
The Eagles routed Saint John’s, 53-19. The team faces Malden Catholic on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (6-0)
The Warriors topped Taunton by a 35-7 score. King Philip hosts Milford on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
3. Central HS (5-1)
The Golden Eagles won 50-14 over East Longmeadow. Central hosts Minnechaug Regional on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Xaverian Brothers (4-2)
The Hawks stunned Catholic Memorial with a 25-22 victory. Xaverian hosts Boston College High School on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
5. Catholic Memorial (5-1)
The Knights will look to bounce back with a home game against Saint John’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
6. Natick (5-1)
The Redhawks overwhelmed Brookline with a 51-6 win. Natick faces Wellesley on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Methuen (5-1)
The Rangers rode to a 68-0 win over Lawrence. Methuen hosts Haverhill on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Central Catholic (3-3)
The Raiders host Andover on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Andover (5-1)
The Golden Warriors edged Pinkerton, 27-20. Andover takes on Central Catholic this weekend.
Previous rank: 9
10. Marshfield (4-2)
The Rams, winners of four in a row, face Hingham on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App