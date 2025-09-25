Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 103 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from September 25 through September 27, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' top teams as King Philip Regional takes on Foxborough at 7:00 PM in a battle of two undefeated opponents. Meanwhile, Natick travels to take on the Milford Hawks.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, September 25, kicking off with Revere taking on Medford at 6:00 PM.
Revere (0-2) vs Medford (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Boston College High (0-1) vs Everett (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Northeast Metro RVT (2-1) vs Malden (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Westborough (0-2) vs Marlborough (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Natick taking on Milford at 6:00 PM.
Diman RVT (2-0) vs Blue Hills RVT (0-3) - 4:00 PM
Bishop Feehan (2-1) vs St. Mary's (2-1) - 4:30 PM
Wellesley (1-2) vs Walpole (0-3) - 5:45 PM
Nashoba Valley Tech (2-1) vs Catholic Memorial (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Somerville (2-1) vs Chelsea (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Cambridge Rindge & Latin (2-1) vs Burlington (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Assabet Valley RVT (0-2) vs North (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Wakefield Memorial (2-0) vs Beverly (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Ipswich (1-1) vs Lynnfield (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Central (1-1) vs Xaverian Brothers (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Natick (3-0) vs Milford (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Algonquin Regional (0-2) vs Concord-Carlisle (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Shrewsbury (2-0) vs St. John's (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Middleborough (2-1) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Martha's Vineyard Regional (1-1) vs Cape Cod RVT (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Shawsheen Valley Tech (3-0) vs Norwood (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Abington (2-1) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Braintree (0-3) vs Framingham (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Oliver Ames (1-2) vs North Attleborough (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Billerica Memorial (1-1) vs Lawrence (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Dedham (1-1) vs Bellingham (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Ayer Shirley (1-1) vs Prouty (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Weston (2-1) vs Dover-Sherborn (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Holliston (2-1) vs Canton (3-0) - 6:00 PM
Falmouth (0-2) vs Medway (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Newton North (1-2) vs Newton South (1-1) - 6:00 PM
Pentucket Regional (2-0) vs Amesbury (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Triton Regional (1-1) vs Manchester Essex (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Cohasset (2-1) vs Nauset Regional (0-3) - 6:30 PM
North Reading (2-0) vs Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Whittier RVT (3-0) vs Salem (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Winthrop (0-3) vs Danvers (3-0) - 6:30 PM
Fitchburg (0-2) vs Lunenburg (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Sandwich (1-1) vs Seekonk (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Wachusett Regional (2-0) vs Minnechaug Regional (1-1) - 6:30 PM
West Bridgewater (1-1) vs Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (2-1) - 6:30 PM
Masconomet Regional (3-0) vs Winchester (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Millis (1-1) vs Case (1-2) - 6:30 PM
Bay Path RVT (1-2) vs Clinton (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Hull (1-2) vs Boston English (2-2) - 6:30 PM
Lexington (1-2) vs Belmont (0-3) - 6:30 PM
Burncoat (0-2) vs Millbury (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Apponequet Regional (0-3) vs Norwell (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Greater Lowell Tech (1-1) vs KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Upper Cape Cod RVT (0-2) vs Bristol-Plymouth RVT (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (0-2) vs Abby Kelley Foster (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Dartmouth (3-0) vs Old Rochester Regional (0-3) - 7:00 PM
East Boston (0-3) vs Lowell Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Chelmsford (0-2) vs Dracut (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lynn English (0-2) vs Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Andover (2-0) vs Haverhill (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Boston Latin Academy (1-1) vs Boston Latin (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Fenwick (1-1) vs Gloucester (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (2-0) vs Tewksbury Memorial (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Swampscott (2-1) vs Melrose (1-1) - 7:00 PM
North Andover (0-2) vs Marblehead (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Milton (3-0) vs Acton-Boxborough (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Gardner (0-2) vs St. Bernard's Central Catholic (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Springfield (3-0) vs Bellows Falls Union (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Mahar Regional (1-1) vs Quaboag Regional (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Tyngsborough (2-0) vs Littleton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
South (0-2) vs Hudson (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Brockton (0-3) vs Lincoln-Sudbury (2-0) - 7:00 PM
West Springfield (1-2) vs Hingham (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Sabis International (0-2) vs Ware (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grafton Memorial (0-2) vs Tantasqua Regional (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Murdock (1-1) vs Southbridge (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northbridge (2-0) vs Auburn (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Mashpee (2-0) vs Rockland (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Mansfield (2-1) vs Marshfield (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Old Colony RVT (1-1) vs South Shore Vo-Tech (1-1) - 7:00 PM
New Bedford (0-2) vs Weymouth (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Spellman (0-3) vs East Bridgewater (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (0-3) vs Westford Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Arlington Catholic (0-2) vs Wilmington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Minuteman Regional (3-0) vs Sharon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Athol (0-2) vs Narragansett Regional (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Greater Lawrence Tech (2-1) vs Norton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Malden Catholic (2-1) vs Westwood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hingham (1-1) vs Weymouth (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Doherty Memorial (0-2) vs Shepherd Hill Regional (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Carver (1-2) vs Wareham (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Archbishop Williams (2-0) vs Ashland (3-0) - 7:00 PM
King Philip Regional (3-0) vs Foxborough (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Brookline (1-2) vs Watertown (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, September 27, kicking off with Saint Paul Diocesan taking on Worcester Tech at 12:00 PM.
Saint Paul Diocesan (0-2) vs Worcester Tech (2-0) - 12:00 PM
Montachusett RVT (0-2) vs Blackstone-Millville (0-2) - 12:00 PM
Medfield (3-0) vs Nipmuc Regional (1-1) - 12:00 PM
Amherst-Pelham Regional (2-0) vs Barnstable (2-0) - 1:00 PM
Tri-County RVT (2-0) vs Southeastern RVT (1-1) - 1:00 PM
Uxbridge (2-0) vs Oxford (1-1) - 1:30 PM
West Boylston (2-0) vs Blackstone Valley RVT (0-2) - 2:00 PM
Pingree (0-0) vs Worcester Academy (0-1) - 3:00 PM
Cathedral (1-1) vs Lynn Classical (0-3) - 3:00 PM
Austin Prep (0-1) vs Greenwich Country Day School (0-1) - 3:30 PM
Bishop Hendricken (0-1) vs Central Catholic (1-2) - 4:00 PM
Nashoba Regional (1-1) vs Maynard (0-2) - 4:00 PM
Quabbin Regional (2-0) vs Leicester (1-1) - 6:30 PM
Saugus (0-2) vs Lynn Vo-Tech (2-0) - 7:00 PM
