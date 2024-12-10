Final Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (12/10/2024)
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is now in the books and now teams prepare for the off-season.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championships
Before all the programs head into basketball season, we have the final complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams, as we see them.
2024 High School On SI Football Final Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings
1. Catholic Memorial (12-1)
The Knights decisively defeated King Philip Regional, 39-21, for the Division 2 state championship behind a balanced offensive attack led by running back Mekhi Dodd. Catholic Memorial solified the No. 1 spot.
2. Xaverian Brothers (9-4)
This time last year just about, Xaverian Brothers were celebrating a Division 1 state championship victory. They did it again with this time a 14-7 victory over a previously undefeated Needham squad. Though the road back to the title game was a little bumpy, this group is battle tested with plenty of players with experience from a season ago. We had to bump them up in these final rankings.
3. Needham (12-1)
All throughout the season, the Rockets have proven themselves worthy of the top 5 ranking, but they drop a spot after falling, 14-7, to Xaverian Brothers in the Division 1 championship game.
4. King Philip Regional (12-1)
The Warriors were certainly a very worthy opponent going up against Catholic Memorial for the Division 2 championship, but fell short in a 39-21 loss at Gillette Stadium. A solid season, nonetheless, for King Philip Regional.
5. St. John’s Prep (10-1)
Though this is a private school and St. John’s Prep season has been over for about a week now, they defeated Xaverian Brothers on Thanksgiving. Hard to ignore this club’s most recent victory, despite the season ending against Needham in a 22-14 loss.
6. Scituate (13-0)
It’s been an impressive playoff run for the Sailors throughout the Division 4 playoffs and they capped it with a state championship banner. Scituate defeated Duxbury, 29-13, for the Division 4 title.
7. Boston College High (9-3)
The Eagles are no longer in contention for a state championship, but if you look up and down their schedule, they've competed with the best the state has to offer.
8. Grafton (10-1)
The Gators will have leaned on the running abilities of tailback Finn Gilmore this season. Gilmore led Grafton with 1,531 yards and scored 24 touchdowns this fall. Grafton's season ended against Sciuate in a playoff loss.
9. Hudson (13-0)
The Hawks went into Division 6 state championship game needing a solid all around performance from quarterback Jake Attaway and they go that and then some. Hudson pulled off a 21-14 victory, vaulting them into our final set of rankings.
10. Duxbury (10-3)
The Dragons into last week’s Division 4 state championship game with confidence at their backs because of their postseason performances previously. Despite that, Duxbury ended up falling short of their overall goal, losing 29-13 to a very good Scituate team. We decided to keep this club at the last spot because they have proven themselves as one of the state's top teams regardless.
Follow SBLive Massachusetts throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi