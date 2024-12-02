Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championships
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The MIAA state championship games are on Wednesday-Friday, December 4-6.
Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Massachusetts high school football state championship games predictions
DIVISION 1
State championship
(4) Needham vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers
5:30 p.m. Thursday
PREDICTION: Needham 27, Xaverian Brothers 24
DIVISION 2
State championship
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (2) King Philip Regional
8 p.m. Thursday
PREDICTION: Catholic Memorial 28, King Phillip Regional 21
DIVISION 3
State championship
(3) Mansfield vs. (4) North Attleborough
8 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: North Attleborough 20, Mansfield 17
DIVISION 4
State championship
(1) Duxbury vs. (2) Scituate
3 p.m. Thursday
PREDICTION: Scituate 35, Duxbury 18
DIVISION 5
State championship
(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (3) Foxborough
5:30 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Foxborough 20, Shawsheen Valley Tech 19
DIVISION 6
State championship
(1) Hudson vs. (3) Fairhaven
8 p.m. Wednesday
PREDICTION: Hudson 28, Fairhaven 26
DIVISION 7
State championship
(1) Uxbridge vs. (3) Mashpee
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
PREDICTION: Uxbridge 42, Mashpee 21
DIVISION 8
State championship
(1) Randolph vs. (2) West Boylston
3 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Randolph 31, West Boylston 28
