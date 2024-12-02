High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each MIAA state championship game

Andy Villamarzo

Needham senior Joe Kajunski runs the ball during a football game versus Lincoln-Sudbury at Myers Field in Sudbury, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Needham High defeated Lincoln-Sudbury
Needham senior Joe Kajunski runs the ball during a football game versus Lincoln-Sudbury at Myers Field in Sudbury, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Needham High defeated Lincoln-Sudbury / Wicked Local Staff Photo/David Sokol / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The MIAA state championship games are on Wednesday-Friday, December 4-6.

Massachusetts high school football state championship games predictions

DIVISION 1

State championship

(4) Needham vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers

5:30 p.m. Thursday

PREDICTION: Needham 27, Xaverian Brothers 24

DIVISION 2

State championship

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (2) King Philip Regional

8 p.m. Thursday

PREDICTION: Catholic Memorial 28, King Phillip Regional 21

DIVISION 3

State championship

(3) Mansfield vs. (4) North Attleborough

8 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: North Attleborough 20, Mansfield 17

DIVISION 4

State championship

(1) Duxbury vs. (2) Scituate

3 p.m. Thursday

PREDICTION: Scituate 35, Duxbury 18

DIVISION 5

State championship

(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (3) Foxborough

5:30 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Foxborough 20, Shawsheen Valley Tech 19

DIVISION 6

State championship

(1) Hudson vs. (3) Fairhaven

8 p.m. Wednesday

PREDICTION: Hudson 28, Fairhaven 26

DIVISION 7

State championship

(1) Uxbridge vs. (3) Mashpee

5:30 p.m. Wednesday

PREDICTION: Uxbridge 42, Mashpee 21

DIVISION 8

State championship

(1) Randolph vs. (2) West Boylston

3 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Randolph 31, West Boylston 28

-- Andy Villamarzo

