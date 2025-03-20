Former New England high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
New England always produces some great talent when it comes to college-level players. The environment of New England high school basketball is unmatched.
This year, seems a bit different, with a guy name you have probably heard of headlining this year's tournament. So let's get started with our first guy representing New England this March.
Cooper Flagg (Duke) - Maine
Maybe you knew, maybe you didn't. Flagg is from a small town called Newport that resides in upper Maine. He is arguably the best player in college basketball right now and is the projected No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. He recently went down with a foot injury, but we will likely see him once he's healed up when that time comes. Though Flagg played multiple seasons at Montverde Academy down in Florida, the star forward began his high school playing days up in Maine with his brother, Ace.
Danny Wolf (Michigan) - Massachusetts
Wolf is a 7-foot giant for the Wolverines. He recently transferred to Michigan from Yale and can fill up the stat sheet. It's rare to see a seven-footer with Wolf's type of athleticism in college, so he is definitely a player we will be keeping our eyes on as time goes on. Born in Illinois, but spent his entire childhood in Gill Massachusetts.
Alex Karaban (UConn) - Massachusetts
Karaban fits the exact mold of a player on a championship team, something the UConn Huskies have completed over the past two years. He is a vital part of their offense averaging a little under 15 points per game. He grew up in Western Massachusetts (Southborough) and stayed local attending one of the best college basketball schools in the country.
Kur Teng (Michigan State) - New Hampshire
Among the top 75 players in the country, Teng was the class's first Michigan State commit this past year. He was just a freshman this past year and didn't log many minutes during the season. However, the 6'4 hyper-explosive guard off the bench is the perfect archetype of player to help boost his team to a national championship.
Casey Simmons (Yale) - Massachusetts
During his senior year in high school, Simmons was ranked the number one prospect in Massachusetts. Now playing for the Handsome Dan's, Simmons is averaging nearly 9 points and 5 boards a game, representing Milton, Massachusetts nicely.
The New England area is one of the biggest places for high school hoops. Having produced March Madness legends like Patrick Ewing, we are bound for another this year. Make sure to tune in as the tournament gets underway because along with the guys above, there are so many New England-born players who are going to appear in this year's tournament.
