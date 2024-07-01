Hardy Watts commits to Wisconsin; Badgers nab 4-star offensive lineman
It's been a long road to even playing up on the offensive line for Dexter School senior Hardy Watts.
When Watts was in middle school, he played primarily as a slot wide receiver. Once in high school, Watts started to grow, getting to 6-foot-1 and began playing at tight end. Now standing 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Watts is one of the top offensive lineman in New England.
On Monday morning, Watts announced that he was committing to the University of Wisconsin over Clemson and Michigan, respectively.
Last season for Dexter School, Watts anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for 283 points scored offensively in 2023. With a high IQ and being a former tight end, Watts has earned high praise in becoming a potential NFL Draft pick in the future.
The offensive lineman also has offers from schools like Alabama, Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
