Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Massachusetts High School Wide Receiver in 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning wide receivers in Massachusetts. The wide receiver is one of the most important positions on the field, and each of these nominees possesses the tools and skill set to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025. This should be an exciting season in the Bay State as the nominees will look to lead their teams to tremendous seasons.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school wi in Massachusetts for the 2025 season.
Voting will close on August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Dave Chiavegato, Xaverian
Chiavegato ended his junior year as a part of the Xaverian team, securing back-to-back Division one state championships. As a receiver, he had a total of 1,317 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. On defense, he had 48 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Logan Uon, Diman Regional
Placing as one of the top scorers for Diman, Uon was able to find the endzone 9 total times last season as a junior. On top of that, he caught 32 passes for 692 yards. He was named an All-Star for the Mayflower conference and was the offensive player of the year.
Alvin Teixeira, Lincoln
Teixeira could really belong on any one of these lists, and the reason is he caught 43 passes but also ran the ball 30 times, a real positionless player who thrives anywhere. Despite that, he had 10 total touchdowns and amassed 1,202 all purpose yards.
Gavin Brady, North Reading
Brady and the North Reading football team finished 8-2. Brady personally hauled in 56 catches for a total of 805 yards. He had 14 touchdowns and 1,400 all-purpose yards.
Ryan Ricker, Leominster
Ricker was lucky enough to play with one of the best Quarterbacks in Massachusetts, Osiris Lopez. They had a special connection that led to Ricker totaling 32 catches for 651 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch.
Rocco Ryan, Salem
Ryan was the Northeastern Conference MVP, and has been a captain for now three years. Last year he had 1,573 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. He broke the school record for most receiving touchdowns with 44 in his career.
Jagger Carreiro, Brooks
Carreiro stands out on a stacked Brooks roster, loaded with other great receiving talent. He was still able to haul in 36 catches for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns. On defense, he had one interception and two forced fumbles.
Milo Schneider, Newton North
Playing for one of the best athletic programs in all of the state with the Tigers, Schneider excelled on the football field. As a junior, he reeled in 492 yards and seven touchdowns. He also contributed on defense with three interceptions. He was awarded first team all conference.
Jarred Mighty, Brockton
Mighty was a threat anywhere on the field. He totaled 1,087 all purpose yards and five total touchdowns. Three were in the air, one on the ground, and one on a kick return. He had 58 tackles and 4 interceptions.
Nick Ilsley, Andover
Ilsley played as offensive and defensive threat for the Warriors. He racked up 1,200 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense he had 50 tackles and 2 interceptions.