Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top High School Boys Track and Field Athlete of 2025?

Here are 20 athletes for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

De Pere High School’s Grady Lenn holds up two fingers to signify winning his second state title during the 2025 WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday, June 7, 2025, Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys track and field season completed, it's time to take a look back at some of the outstanding individual performances and cast your vote for the best athlete in the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding track and field competitors in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! The challenging season culminated with the memorable, long-standing WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7. 

Voting remains open until July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Matthew Arnold, Middleton, senior

The Middleton senior claimed an individual title in the 300 hurdles (38.48) during the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

Joran Ball, Saint Francis, senior

The Saint Francis senior won an individual state championship in the 400 (48.31) during the WIAA Division 2 state competition.

Niyer Clayborn, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore

The Wisconsin Lutheran sophomore won a WIAA Division 1 individual championship in the 110 hurdles (14.11). He established a state-meet record during prelims (13.92).

Brody Feldmann, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, senior

The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior captured WIAA Division 3 individual titles and established state records in the 200 (21.69), 110 hurdles (14.32), and 300 hurdles (37.83).

James Flanigan, Notre Dame, senior

The dominant senior captured WIAA Division 2 individual championships in the shot put (59-7), and discus (188-5) to lead Notre Dame to its second state team title.

Declan Gregg, Aquinas, senior

The Aquinas senior won an individual title in the 3,200-meter run (9:09.25) during the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

Lucas Hansen, Hayward, junior

The Hayward junior won a WIAA Division 2 individual championship and established a state-meet record in the 300 hurdles (37.79).

Sam Hebert, Chippewa Falls, senior

The Chippewa Falls senior claimed WIAA Division 1 state individual championships in the 200 (21.33) and 400 (47.29).

Ryan Heiman, Arrowhead, junior

The Arrowhead junior finished second in both the 100-meter dash (10.59) and 200 (21.38). Heiman later anchored the WIAA Division 1 champion state-record breaking 4x200 relay team. He was also a key contributor on the Warhawks' first-place 4x100 relay at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Ben Lemirand, West De Pere, senior

The West De Pere senior claimed a WIAA Division 1 state individual state championship in the prestigious 100-meter dash (10.57).

Grady Lenn, De Pere, junior

The De Pere junior established state-meet records by winning the 1,600-meter run (4:01.79) and 3,200 (8:52.79) to lead the Redbirds to a first-ever WIAA Division 1 team title.

Chris Marcell, Marathon, junior

The talented junior won and established state-meet records in the shot put (61-0) and discus (211-4) to lead Marathon to its third WIAA Division 3 team title in program history.

Gage Mika, Ashland, junior

The Ashland junior captured an individual state championship in the pole vault (14-9) during the WIAA Division 2 competition.

Gianni Quintero, Marquette, junior

The standout junior won three state individual titles, claiming the 400 (1:00.20), 800 (2:02.40), and a state-record in the 1,600 (4:09.84) in leading Marquette to its third consecutive state wheelchair team championship.

Hunter Sprangers, Kimberly, senior

The Kimberly senior captured WIAA Division 1 individual state championships in the shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (196-2).

Jacob Sturm, Abundant Life, senior

The Abundant Life senior won an individual championship in the 800-meter run (1:52.46) during the WIAA Division 3 state meet.

Jay Tally, Homestead, junior

The Homestead junior won a WIAA Division 1 individual championship and established a state record in the 800-meter run (1:51.21), and anchored the winning 4x800 relay (7:47.55).

Blake Thiry, Prairie du Chien, senior

The Prairie du Chien senior claimed WIAA Division 2 state individual titles in the 110 hurdles (14.16), long jump (23-6 3/4), and triple jump (47-0).

Traysen Thomason, Whitewater, senior

The Whitewater senior captured an individual state championship in the 100-meter dash (10.82) during the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

Cole Zielinski, Waukesha West, sophomore

The Waukesha West sophomore won an individual state championship in the long jump (24-5) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

