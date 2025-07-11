Vote: Who Is Wisconsin's Top High School Boys Track and Field Athlete of 2025?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys track and field season completed, it's time to take a look back at some of the outstanding individual performances and cast your vote for the best athlete in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding track and field competitors in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! The challenging season culminated with the memorable, long-standing WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on June 6-7.
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order and all results/accolades are from this season; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Matthew Arnold, Middleton, senior
The Middleton senior claimed an individual title in the 300 hurdles (38.48) during the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Joran Ball, Saint Francis, senior
The Saint Francis senior won an individual state championship in the 400 (48.31) during the WIAA Division 2 state competition.
Niyer Clayborn, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore
The Wisconsin Lutheran sophomore won a WIAA Division 1 individual championship in the 110 hurdles (14.11). He established a state-meet record during prelims (13.92).
Brody Feldmann, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, senior
The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior captured WIAA Division 3 individual titles and established state records in the 200 (21.69), 110 hurdles (14.32), and 300 hurdles (37.83).
James Flanigan, Notre Dame, senior
The dominant senior captured WIAA Division 2 individual championships in the shot put (59-7), and discus (188-5) to lead Notre Dame to its second state team title.
Declan Gregg, Aquinas, senior
The Aquinas senior won an individual title in the 3,200-meter run (9:09.25) during the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Lucas Hansen, Hayward, junior
The Hayward junior won a WIAA Division 2 individual championship and established a state-meet record in the 300 hurdles (37.79).
Sam Hebert, Chippewa Falls, senior
The Chippewa Falls senior claimed WIAA Division 1 state individual championships in the 200 (21.33) and 400 (47.29).
Ryan Heiman, Arrowhead, junior
The Arrowhead junior finished second in both the 100-meter dash (10.59) and 200 (21.38). Heiman later anchored the WIAA Division 1 champion state-record breaking 4x200 relay team. He was also a key contributor on the Warhawks' first-place 4x100 relay at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Ben Lemirand, West De Pere, senior
The West De Pere senior claimed a WIAA Division 1 state individual state championship in the prestigious 100-meter dash (10.57).
Grady Lenn, De Pere, junior
The De Pere junior established state-meet records by winning the 1,600-meter run (4:01.79) and 3,200 (8:52.79) to lead the Redbirds to a first-ever WIAA Division 1 team title.
Chris Marcell, Marathon, junior
The talented junior won and established state-meet records in the shot put (61-0) and discus (211-4) to lead Marathon to its third WIAA Division 3 team title in program history.
Gage Mika, Ashland, junior
The Ashland junior captured an individual state championship in the pole vault (14-9) during the WIAA Division 2 competition.
Gianni Quintero, Marquette, junior
The standout junior won three state individual titles, claiming the 400 (1:00.20), 800 (2:02.40), and a state-record in the 1,600 (4:09.84) in leading Marquette to its third consecutive state wheelchair team championship.
Hunter Sprangers, Kimberly, senior
The Kimberly senior captured WIAA Division 1 individual state championships in the shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (196-2).
Jacob Sturm, Abundant Life, senior
The Abundant Life senior won an individual championship in the 800-meter run (1:52.46) during the WIAA Division 3 state meet.
Jay Tally, Homestead, junior
The Homestead junior won a WIAA Division 1 individual championship and established a state record in the 800-meter run (1:51.21), and anchored the winning 4x800 relay (7:47.55).
Blake Thiry, Prairie du Chien, senior
The Prairie du Chien senior claimed WIAA Division 2 state individual titles in the 110 hurdles (14.16), long jump (23-6 3/4), and triple jump (47-0).
Traysen Thomason, Whitewater, senior
The Whitewater senior captured an individual state championship in the 100-meter dash (10.82) during the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Cole Zielinski, Waukesha West, sophomore
The Waukesha West sophomore won an individual state championship in the long jump (24-5) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
