High School on SI Top 15 Boys Soccer Prep School National Rankings - Sept. 24, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 4-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Daion Swan DeSilva scored twice, once on a header to tie the match and later on a PK to extend the lead, as Woodstock Academy pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Loomis Chaffee at the NXT LVL Soccer Showcase. Richard Sarpong and Arthur Masson added goals, as well.
2. Taft School [Conn.], 5-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Alex Calabro scored twice, and Vincent Levasseur and Will Murray added goals as Taft School cruised to a 4-1 victory over Noble and Greenough (Mass.) at the NXT LVL Showcase. Taft is off to a strong start, yet won't see its first ranked opponent until early October.
3. Northwood School [N.Y.], 6-0-1
League: Independent
Notes: Bucknell commit Hamish Riddell and Ashton Khory delivered strong performances as Northwood School swept three matches at the NXT LVL Showcase, highlighted by a 2-0 win over Pennington School (N.J.).
4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 4-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Josiah Blake scored in each of Loomis' three matches last week. His final goal gave the team a short-lived 1-0 lead over top-ranked Woodstock before the Connecticut power rallied for a 4-1 victory.
5. Milton Academy [Mass.], 3-1-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Milton Academy makes a move up in the rankings following a three-win week that was highlighted by a 2-0 decision over Berkshire School. Charlie Pons and Emmanuel Cheyo scored for Milton.
6. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 6-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Six different players scored goals as Western Reserve Academy rolled to a pair of NXT LVL Showcase victories over the weekend. WRA edged RMPUS (Canada) 3-2 before pinning a 4-1 defeat on Bergen Catholic (N.J.).
7. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 4-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Chakib Bassou converted the game-winner as Hotchkiss defeated Hill School (Pa.) 1-0 at the NXT LVL Showcase, capping a stellar week. Earlier in the week, Hotchkiss knocked off Berkshire School 2-0. Hotchkiss has yet to allow a goal this season.
8. Pennington School [N.J.], 2-3-0
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: The record is quite deceiving. Pennington's losses are to the current No. 1, 3, and 6-ranked teams in the country. Pennington split its matches at the NXT LVL Showcase, beating Hoosac School (N.Y.) 3-0 before falling to Northwood School (N.Y.) 2-0. Matthew Addai was the standout in the team's win over Hoosac.
9. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 4-0-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Daniel Martin had a goal and an assist as Suffield Academy upended Hoosac School (N.Y.) at the NXT LVL Showcase on Sunday. Suffield Academy, the NEPSAC B defending champion, is riding a four-match win streak.
10. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 4-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Belmont Hill made a splash last week, beating a pair of Prep Top 15 teams in Phillips Exeter and BB&N. The 4-0 start for long-time coach Jorge Montoya puts Belmont Hill in the Top 15 for the first time as Montoya nears 350 career wins.
11. Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], 4-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: BB&N bounced back from a loss to Belmont Hill with a 3-0 victory over Phillips Exeter at the NXT LVL Showcase. Jaime Vega Espinosa and Brent Hudson scored goals while the team also picked up an own goal in the victory.
12. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 5-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Choate's offense was clicking at the NXT LVL Showcase, scoring eight goals in two matches. Junior standout Wisdom Humalie scored a goal in each win, a 5-1 decision over Lawrenceville School (N.J.) and a 3-1 victory over Rivers School (Mass.).
13 Berkshire School [Mass.], 2-2-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: On paper, there are few teams as talented as Berkshire. However, this injury-riddled team has gotten off to a slow start, marked by losses to the Hotchkiss School and Milton Academy. Berkshire lost to Milton Academy 2-0 at the NXT LVL Showcase on Sunday.
14. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 4-2-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: After defeating Bridgton Academy (Maine) 3-1 on Friday, Hoosac took back-to-back losses to nationally ranked programs. First, Hoosac fell 3-0 to Pennington School (N.J.) in a game much closer than the score, and then lost to Suffield Academy 2-1. These rankings represent Hoosac's U19 team and do not consider the U17 team results, as the U17 team also competed at the NXT LVL Showcase.
15. Mount St. Charles [Mass.], 4-0-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Mencos Christopher scored the lone goal as Mount St. Charles defeated High Mowing School (N.H.) 1-0 at the NXT LVL Showcase, which was a significant result. However, on Sunday, Mount St. Charles was held to a 2-2 draw with Hoosac U17s.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Combine Academy [N.C.], Kiski School [Pa.], Noble and Greenough [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].