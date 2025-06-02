High School

ICE Detains Milford High School Student Marcelo Gomes, Prompting Community Outcry and Student Walkout

The 18-year-old band member and volleyball player was taken into custody during an immigration enforcement operation, sparking backlash from students, educators, and Massachusetts officials

Tyler Rourke

Milford High School students walk out of school in support of Marcelo Gomes, June 2, 2025.
Milford High School students walk out of school in support of Marcelo Gomes, June 2, 2025. / Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Art Illman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milford Student Marcelo Gomes Detained by ICE

According to Natalie Khait of Boston 25 News, 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes of Milford High School in Milford, Massachusetts was detained by ICE over the weekend.

Gomes Was Active in School and Set to Perform at Graduation

Gomes is reportedly a member of the school band and boys volleyball team at Milford, and planned to perform at the high schools graduation ceremony.

Student Walkout and Public Response Grows

The uproar over his arrest has caught the eyes of Massachusetts governor, Maura Healey, as well as the Milford community which has mixed opinions on the topic. The high school students have arranged a walkout in support for Gomes.

Details Emerge About the Arrest and ICE Operation

The location where Gomes is currently being detained is unknown, but Elly Morillo reports officers with ICE Boston were conducting an immigration enforcement operation and looking for Marcelo's father.

Marcelo was detained on May 30 while driving in his fathers car on the way to volleyball.

Milford Superintendent Kevin Mcintyre commented, "we are all distraught by this news." Milford Public Schools added they play no part in immigration enforcement.

They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times,” McIntyre wrote.

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Massachusetts