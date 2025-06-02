ICE Detains Milford High School Student Marcelo Gomes, Prompting Community Outcry and Student Walkout
According to Natalie Khait of Boston 25 News, 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes of Milford High School in Milford, Massachusetts was detained by ICE over the weekend.
Gomes Was Active in School and Set to Perform at Graduation
Gomes is reportedly a member of the school band and boys volleyball team at Milford, and planned to perform at the high schools graduation ceremony.
Student Walkout and Public Response Grows
The uproar over his arrest has caught the eyes of Massachusetts governor, Maura Healey, as well as the Milford community which has mixed opinions on the topic. The high school students have arranged a walkout in support for Gomes.
Details Emerge About the Arrest and ICE Operation
The location where Gomes is currently being detained is unknown, but Elly Morillo reports officers with ICE Boston were conducting an immigration enforcement operation and looking for Marcelo's father.
Marcelo was detained on May 30 while driving in his fathers car on the way to volleyball.
Milford Superintendent Kevin Mcintyre commented, "we are all distraught by this news." Milford Public Schools added they play no part in immigration enforcement.
“They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times,” McIntyre wrote.