Red Sox Pulled Off the Most Bizarre Double Play On Infield Fly vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox may have pulled off the strangest double play of the 2025 MLB season during Monday evening's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.
During the fourth inning, Rays infielder Junior Caminero came to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs. He proceeded to pop a foul ball high into the air in between home plate and third base. Red Sox catcher Connor Wong settled underneath it before third baseman Marcelo Mayer called him off and attempted to make the play. Umpires called an infield fly, but Mayer failed to make the catch as the ball dropped in fair territory. The runners took off for the next base, prompting Wong to throw the ball to third base, which was covered by Trevor Story.
Without tagging Yandy Díaz, who was running to third, Story rifled the ball to Kristian Campbell at second, who applied a tag on Jonathan Aranda before he reached the bag.
Ultimately, it was ruled a double play, as umpires determined that Caminero was out due to the infield fly, and Aranda was out at second base because Campbell tagged him. However, Yandy Díaz was safe at third base because Story never applied a tag on him, and there was no force at third base after the infield fly.
Have a look at the chaotic sequence:
With the infield fly in effect, Caminero was ruled out, but because the catch was not made, Tampa Bay's runners were free to advance at their own peril.
Although the Red Sox got the double play, the Rays were able to capitalize on the next play as Díaz reached home via an infield single from Jake Mangum and Tampa took an early 1–0 lead.