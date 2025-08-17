Red Sox Promising Rookie to Have Season-Ending Wrist Surgery
The Boston Red Sox received some unfortunate news on Sunday morning as they continue their push for an AL wild card spot.
According to manager Alex Cora, rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer will undergo surgery on his injured right wrist. He'll miss the remainder of the 2025 season and is expected to be ready for spring training.
Mayer was placed on the injured list at the end of July after spraining his wrist, but there was optimism that he could return this season. He received an anti-inflammatory shot at the beginning of August to "get him back," but it unfortunately didn't go as planned. He'll now go under the knife. The recovery timetable is expected to be three months.
The Red Sox selected Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He was promoted to the big leagues at the end of May and through 44 games, slashed .228/.272/.402 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.