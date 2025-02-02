Lynnfield's Tyler Adamo Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Massachusetts Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Lynnfield's Tyler Adamo has been voted High School On SI’s Massachusetts Player of the Year. Adamo won the voting with 51.55 percent of the 20,485 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Massachusetts Football Player of the Year?
Tyler Adamo, QB, Lynnfield
When it came to being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state, Adamo was that for Lynnfield. The signal caller finished completing 127-of-179 (70 percent) passes for 2,113 yards, 33 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions. Also ran for 304 yards and four scores.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi