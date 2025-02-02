High School

Lynnfield's Tyler Adamo Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Massachusetts Football Player Of The Year

Adamo wins the fan vote after a sensational 2024 campaign 

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

After fan voting, Lynnfield's Tyler Adamo has been voted High School On SI’s Massachusetts Player of the Year. Adamo won the voting with 51.55 percent of the 20,485 votes casted.

Tyler Adamo, QB, Lynnfield 

When it came to being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state, Adamo was that for Lynnfield. The signal caller finished completing 127-of-179 (70 percent) passes for 2,113 yards, 33 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions. Also ran for 304 yards and four scores.

Published
