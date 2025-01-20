Vote: Who was the 2024 Massachusetts Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of Massachusetts and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Connecticut Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of eight worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on January 31st, 2025.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Mekhi Dodd, RB, Catholic Memorial
The Boston College commitment played for Division 2’s top team, which Catholic Memorial defeated King Philip Regional 39-21 for the Super Bowl. Dodd was the workhorse for the team, rushing for 1,362 yards on 115 attempts and scoring 20 touchdowns. The senior also added seven catches for 139 yards through the air.
Jacob Attaway, QB, Hudson
Whether it was through the air or on the ground, Attaway compiled over 1,600-plus yards either way. The senior led the way to the Hawks winning the Division 6 Super Bowl state title. Attaway finished completing 113-for-174 passes for 1,841 yards and 23 touchdowns. On the ground, Attaway rushed for 1,609 yards on 130 carries and 24 scores.
Camden LaChapelle, RB, Uxbridge
Playing for the Division 7 Super Bowl state champions, the junior running back was phenomenal out of the backfield. The Spartans’ tailback carried the rock 201 times for 1,772 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. LaChapelle caught five passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Tyler Adamo, QB, Lynnfield
When it came to being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state, Adamo was that for Lynnfield. The signal caller finished completing 127-of-179 (70 percent) passes for 2,113 yards, 33 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions. Also ran for 304 yards and four scores.
Jayden Barber, QB, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional
The senior signal caller sure did pile up the offensive statistics for Dennis-Yarmouth Regional this past season. Barber in 2024 completed 155-of-261 passes for 2,290 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the ground, Barber rushed for 632 yards on 109 carries and found pay dirt 12 times.
Ethan Frisch, TE/LB, Clinton
Frisch stood out on both sides of the ball, but especially on the defensive side at middle linebacker. The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker racked up 59 tackles, eight going for a loss, 12 sacks, an interception and forced a fumble. On offense at tight end, Frisch caught 14 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi