New Iowa High School Names Tim Moses As Athletic Director

Tim Moses has been working towards this for five-plus decades.

Moses was officially announced as the first-ever athletic director at the soon-to-open Waterloo United High School . Currently the athletic director at Waterloo East High School, Moses will assume the new position starting with the 2026-27 school year.

“For 55 years, I’ve held a single vision: every Waterloo athlete, from every corner of the city, finally competing as one,” Moses said in a press release on social media from the school. “The wait is over. Together, we are Waterloo United.”

Tim Moses Named Inaugural Athletic Director for Waterloo United High School

The Waterloo Community School District is proud to announce that Tim Moses has been appointed as the first-ever Athletic Director for the newly formed Waterloo United High School, effective for the… pic.twitter.com/DXboBBpAY9 — Waterloo Schools (@WaterlooSchools) April 28, 2026

Waterloo United Will Be Consolidated School From Waterloo East, Waterloo West

Waterloo United will be formed at the conclusion of the current school year when Waterloo East and Waterloo West High School merge under one.

“We are thrilled to appoint Tim Moses as the inaugural Athletic Director for Waterloo United,” said Josh Payton, Director of Secondary Education and Athletics. “Tim’s deep roots and proven leadership at Waterloo East have built a legacy of service to our student-athletes.

“His passion for this community is unmatched, making him the ideal leader to guide our transition to a Waterloo United athletic program in the fall of 2028.”

The Waterloo Community School Board unanimously approved Moses as the athletic director during a meeting.

New Waterloo United Athletic Director Was Standout At Waterloo East, Northern Iowa

Moses has served as a coach in football, basketball and track and field during his career. He has been named conference and regional coach of the year for boys track and field, receiving a 25-year service honor from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches in 2019.

He has served on the Iowa High School Athletic Director Executive Committee and the UNI-Dome Campaigning Steering Committee.

A former Waterloo East standout, Moses played for Ellsworth Community College before attending the University of Northern Iowa to continue his football career. He was part of the first Panther team to qualify for the FCS playoffs in 1985, reaching the semifinals before a loss to eventual national champion Georgia Southern.

Waterloo United Will Officially Open In 2028

It was determined in 2023 that plans were in the initial stages to create a consolidated high school in Waterloo. In 2024, plans were formally approved by the Waterloo Community School Board, with the school mascot and colors being announced this past October.

Waterloo United will be called the Titans with the colors being black and Vegas gold. Waterloo West currently plays in the Mississippi Valley Conference while Waterloo East is part of the Iowa Alliance Conference.