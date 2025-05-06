Massachusetts high school baseball: 3 takeaways from Gloucester-Danvers
Monday night's high school baseball game between Gloucester and Danvers was a slippery one, and the weather played a factor for both teams.
The Fishermen were able to pull through with a 10-5 win over the Falcons, continuing to build momentum after their victory against Masconomet last Saturday, which clinched a spot for them in the MIAA playoffs.
One of their goals all season long was to make the tournament and they were able to do so, and more.
One of our goals was to make the tournament and we checked that box. We have other goals but within them, it is to make sure that we are getting better every single day,” Gloucester Head Coach Rory Gentile said.
After the game there were some key takeaways, so let's dive into some of the bigger ones that unfolded on the diamond at O'Malley Field on Monday evening.
3 takeaways from Gloucester-Danvers
1. Gloucester has solid pitching
They have a trio of two seniors and one sophomore, Giacamo Martell, Brayden Francis, and Nico Alves, that can be sent to the mound on any given night. When one needs a break, the other steps up. In their matchup against Danvers, Martell got the call and came through for five solid innings of work.
After that they brought in Pip Emerson, who pitched varsity for the first time in his career. In two innings he allowed just one run and struck out two. The Fishermen have an solid cast of pitchers that make it difficult for opponents to even reach base.
2. There are no weak spots when it comes to Gloucester's hitting
Gloucester was able to pile up 10 runs on the board, and it was not just because of one or two people. They have a solid 1-through-9 that can all put the ball in play.
In Monday's game, the Fishermen had 22 total baserunners, and 10 different players reaching base. Gentile's bunch have proven throughout the season they have a strong lineup at the plate.
3. Gloucester needs to focus on consistency
The Fishermen seem to have a tendency to take innings off, and it has cost them a couple of games. It is not secret within the team, and coach Gentile emphasized it after.
"We have a tendency to take first innings off. Today was no different," Gentile added. "We weren't prepared in the first inning, and then we came out and scored I don't know if it was in the second or third, and then we went away for a couple of innings, and then we came back and scored some more. So we want to find a way to apply consistent pressure to our opponents for seven innings and just sort of let the cards fall where they may."
