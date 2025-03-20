Massachusetts high school baseball: Lowell announces 2025 spring schedule
As high school baseball begins, Lowell officially announces their 2025 schedule. As the season ramps up and teams continue to release their schedules, High School on SI will release them as we see them.
Recently, the Red Raiders announced their schedule as they continue to search for their first-ever state championship. The squad will play 21 total games including two contests against Catholic Memorial and Lawrence.
Among other teams on the schedule is Metheun, Andover, and Central Catholic. The Lowell boys team will have 11 home games and 10 on the road.
Below is the Red Raiders official schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 Lowell Red Raiders Schedule:
Apr 3: at Catholic Memeorial
Apr 7: Cambridge Rindge & Latin
Apr 10: Concord Carlisle
Apr 11: at Tewksbury
Apr 14: Methuen
Apr: at Haverhill
Apr 18: Lawrence
Apr 21: at Central Catholic
Apr 22: Acton Boxborough
Apr 24: Andover
April 28: at Chelmsford
Apr 30: @North Andover
May 2: Dracut
May 5: at Billerica
May 6: Peabody
May 9: at Lawrence
May 12: Central Catholic
May 14: at Andover
May 16: Chelmsford
May 19: North Andover
May 23: at Acton Boxborough
