Massachusetts High School Football: 5 Rising Junior Wide Receivers Ready to Shine

Bay state’s pass-first revolution: Meet the top rising junior wide receivers heading into the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season

Tyler Rourke

Massachusetts has plenty of wide receiver talent among its rising juniors in advance of the 2025 high school football season. Here are five of the best.
Massachusetts high school football teams may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedules, but it's not too early to look towards the fall and the next group of talented high school football players in the Bay State.

The state has continued to develop some top high school receivers in recent years, with many heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is no surprise The Bay State is following the trend.

The following is a list of top returning junior Massachusetts wide receivers heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our names and let us know of any we missed.

Collin Christiansen, Lowell

In his sophomore season at Lowell, the three sport varsity athlete thrived on the football field. He was elected first team all conference with 37 receptions for 10 touchdowns and 871 receiving yards. He also averaged 25 yards after catch.

Colton Francis, Worcester Academy

Francis serves as a two player for Worcester Academy like many high school football players do. He had 3 touchdowns on the offensive side and allowed zero on defense. He has great size for a WR or DB at 6'2.

Malcolm Mason, Lawrence Academy

Mason is a speedster on the field and has connected on multiple 40+ yards touchdowns. His exact stats are not available but he has great hands and is listed as 6'2.

Jathian Dejesus, Haverhill

Dejesus made history in his sophomore season at Haverhill. He broke his schools record with 1,102 yards in a single season and had 59 total catches with 7 touchdowns. His play was more than enough to make him all conference.

Andrew Berrios, Dracut

Berrios was faced with transfer rules that forced him to miss the first two games of the season. Despite this he still led his team in all major receiver categories and total touchdowns.

