Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 27, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Thursday, November 27, including several high-stakes matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 2 King Philip Regional faces off against Franklin. Meanwhile, No. 4 Tewksbury Memorial travels to take on Wilmington on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - November 27
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football continues on November 27.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 19 games scheduled in Division 1 on November 27, highlighted by Milton taking on Braintree. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 2 on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by Diman RVT taking on Greater New Bedford RVT. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 3 on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by North Attleborough taking on Attleboro. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 33 games scheduled across Division 4 on Thursday, November 27, kicking off with Essex North Shore Agriculture taking on Manchester Essex. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 30 games scheduled across Division 5 on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by Barstable taking on Falmouth. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 31 games scheduled across Division 6 on Thursday November 27, highlighted by Hanover taking on Norwell. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 21 games scheduled across Division 7 on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by Chelsea taking on East Boston. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 27
There are 18 games scheduled across Division 8 on Thursday, November 27, highlighted by Cohasset taking on Hull. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
