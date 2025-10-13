Massachusetts High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. West Boylston (West Boylston, MA) (5-0)
2. Randolph (Randolph, MA) (5-0)
3. Lee (Lee, MA) (5-0)
4. Prouty (Spencer, MA) (5-0)
5. Frontier Regional (South Deerfield, MA) (5-0)
6. Hoosac Valley (Cheshire, MA) (4-1)
7. Nashoba Valley Tech (Westford, MA) (3-2)
8. Ware (Ware, MA) (3-2)
9. Keefe Tech (Framingham, MA) (4-1)
10. Cathedral (Boston, MA) (4-1)
11. Ayer Shirley (Ayer, MA) (3-2)
12. Bartlett (Webster, MA) (3-2)
13. Boston English (Boston, MA) (4-2)
14. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls, MA) (3-2)
15. Lynn Vo-Tech (Lynn, MA) (3-1)
16. Wareham (Wareham, MA) (3-2)
17. Murdock (Winchendon, MA) (2-3)
18. Upper Cape Cod RVT (Bourne, MA) (2-3)
19. North (Worcester, MA) (2-3)
20. Minuteman Regional (Lexington, MA) (3-3)
21. Tech Boston Academy (Dorchester, MA) (0-1)
22. Palmer (Palmer, MA) (2-3)
23. Atlantis Charter (Fall River, MA) (3-3)
24. Old Colony RVT (Rochester, MA) (2-3)
25. Brighton (Brighton, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Amesbury (Amesbury, MA) (5-0)
2. Tyngsborough (Tyngsborough, MA) (5-0)
3. West Bridgewater (West Bridgewater, MA) (4-1)
4. Bourne (Bourne, MA) (5-0)
5. Mashpee (Mashpee, MA) (4-1)
6. Uxbridge (Uxbridge, MA) (4-1)
7. Manchester Essex (Manchester, MA) (4-1)
8. Cohasset (Cohasset, MA) (4-2)
9. Oxford (Oxford, MA) (3-2)
10. Easthampton (Easthampton, MA) (4-1)
11. Sabis International (Springfield, MA) (3-2)
12. Blue Hills RVT (Canton, MA) (3-3)
13. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (Fitchburg, MA) (3-2)
14. Blackstone-Millville (Blackstone, MA) (3-2)
15. Leicester (Leicester, MA) (3-2)
16. Lunenburg (Lunenburg, MA) (3-2)
17. South Shore Vo-Tech (Hanover, MA) (3-2)
18. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington, MA) (2-3)
19. Wahconah Regional (Dalton, MA) (2-3)
20. Carver (Carver, MA) (2-3)
21. KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (Lynn, MA) (2-3)
22. Narragansett Regional (Baldwinville, MA) (3-2)
23. Boston Latin (Boston, MA) (3-3)
24. Millis (Millis, MA) (2-3)
25. Hamilton-Wenham Regional (South Hamilton, MA) (1-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury, MA) (4-1)
2. Tri-County RVT (Franklin, MA) (5-0)
3. Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) (5-0)
4. Northbridge (Whitinsville, MA) (4-1)
5. Abington (Abington, MA) (5-1)
6. Millbury (Millbury, MA) (4-1)
7. Stoneham (Stoneham, MA) (4-1)
8. East Bridgewater (East Bridgewater, MA) (5-1)
9. Fairhaven (Fairhaven, MA) (5-1)
10. Seekonk (Seekonk, MA) (3-1)
11. South Hadley (South Hadley, MA) (3-2)
12. Triton Regional (Byfield, MA) (2-3)
13. Rockland (Rockland, MA) (3-2)
14. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody, MA) (2-3)
15. Sandwich (East Sandwich, MA) (3-2)
16. Clinton (Clinton, MA) (3-2)
17. Nipmuc Regional (Upton, MA) (3-2)
18. Maynard (Maynard, MA) (2-3)
19. Case (Swansea, MA) (2-4)
20. Smith Vo-Tech (Northampton, MA) (2-3)
21. Winthrop (Winthrop, MA) (1-4)
22. Quabbin Regional (Barre, MA) (2-3)
23. Littleton (Littleton, MA) (1-4)
24. Lynnfield (Lynnfield, MA) (1-4)
25. Putnam Vo-Tech (Springfield, MA) (1-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Archbishop Williams (Braintree, MA) (5-0)
2. North Reading (North Reading, MA) (5-0)
3. Shawsheen Valley Tech (Billerica, MA) (5-0)
4. Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA) (4-1)
5. Wilmington (Wilmington, MA) (4-1)
6. Hudson (Hudson, MA) (4-1)
7. Norwell (Norwell, MA) (4-2)
8. Northeast Metro RVT (Wakefield, MA) (4-1)
9. Weston (Weston, MA) (4-2)
10. St. Mary's (Lynn, MA) (3-3)
11. Swampscott (Swampscott, MA) (3-2)
12. Groton-Dunstable (Groton, MA) (3-2)
13. Bellingham (Bellingham, MA) (3-2)
14. Medway (Medway, MA) (3-2)
15. Belchertown (Belchertown, MA) (4-1)
16. Salem (Salem, MA) (3-3)
17. Greater Lowell Tech (Tyngsborough, MA) (3-2)
18. Worcester Tech (Worcester, MA) (4-1)
19. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (North Dighton, MA) (3-2)
20. Blackstone Valley RVT (Upton, MA) (1-4)
21. Chicopee (Chicopee, MA) (2-3)
22. Norton (Norton, MA) (2-4)
23. Martha's Vineyard Regional (Oak Bluffs, MA) (2-3)
24. Holyoke (Holyoke, MA) (1-4)
25. Bishop Stang (North Dartmouth, MA) (2-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Tewksbury Memorial (Tewksbury, MA) (5-0)
2. Medfield (Medfield, MA) (5-0)
3. Auburn (Auburn, MA) (5-1)
4. Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) (5-1)
5. Foxborough (Foxborough, MA) (4-1)
6. Scituate (Scituate, MA) (4-2)
7. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield, MA) (3-2)
8. Marlborough (Marlborough, MA) (4-1)
9. Danvers (Danvers, MA) (4-2)
10. Tantasqua Regional (Fiskdale, MA) (3-2)
11. Amherst-Pelham Regional (Amherst, MA) (3-2)
12. Holliston (Holliston, MA) (3-2)
13. Diman RVT (Fall River, MA) (3-2)
14. Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) (3-2)
15. Hanover (Hanover, MA) (3-2)
16. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (Taunton, MA) (3-2)
17. Whittier RVT (Haverhill, MA) (3-2)
18. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (Hathorne, MA) (2-3)
19. Middleborough (Middleborough, MA) (2-3)
20. Pembroke (Pembroke, MA) (2-3)
21. Watertown (Watertown, MA) (2-3)
22. East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow, MA) (1-4)
23. Dedham (Dedham, MA) (1-3)
24. Ludlow (Ludlow, MA) (1-4)
25. Southeastern RVT (South Easton, MA) (1-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Marblehead (Marblehead, MA) (5-0)
2. Burlington (Burlington, MA) (5-0)
3. Canton (Canton, MA) (4-1)
4. Ashland (Ashland, MA) (4-1)
5. Masconomet Regional (Boxford, MA) (5-1)
6. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth, MA) (5-0)
7. Mansfield (Mansfield, MA) (3-2)
8. Grafton Memorial (Grafton, MA) (3-2)
9. Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, MA) (3-2)
10. Melrose (Melrose, MA) (3-2)
11. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley, MA) (3-1)
12. Malden Catholic (Malden, MA) (3-2)
13. Bedford (Bedford, MA) (3-2)
14. Lynn English (Lynn, MA) (3-2)
15. Longmeadow (Longmeadow, MA) (3-2)
16. Plymouth South (Plymouth, MA) (3-2)
17. Duxbury (Duxbury, MA) (2-3)
18. Agawam (Agawam, MA) (3-2)
19. Walpole (Walpole, MA) (2-3)
20. Westfield (Westfield, MA) (2-3)
21. Westwood (Westwood, MA) (2-3)
22. Norwood (Norwood, MA) (1-4)
23. Silver Lake Regional (Kingston, MA) (1-4)
24. Revere (Revere, MA) (1-4)
25. West Springfield (West Springfield, MA) (1-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, MA) (5-0)
2. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) (5-0)
3. Barnstable (Hyannis, MA) (5-0)
4. Winchester (Winchester, MA) (5-0)
5. North Attleborough (North Attleborough, MA) (4-1)
6. Chicopee Comp (Chicopee, MA) (6-0)
7. Marshfield (Marshfield, MA) (3-2)
8. Milton (Milton, MA) (5-1)
9. Quincy (Quincy, MA) (5-0)
10. Milford (Milford, MA) (4-2)
11. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, MA) (4-1)
12. Plymouth North (Plymouth, MA) (4-1)
13. Beverly (Beverly, MA) (4-2)
14. Hingham (Hingham, MA) (4-1)
15. Woburn Memorial (Woburn, MA) (3-2)
16. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater, MA) (3-2)
17. Somerville (Somerville, MA) (5-1)
18. Billerica Memorial (Billerica, MA) (3-2)
19. North Quincy (North Quincy, MA) (3-2)
20. North Andover (North Andover, MA) (1-4)
21. Wellesley (Wellesley, MA) (2-3)
22. Concord-Carlisle (Concord, MA) (3-3)
23. Westford Academy (Westford, MA) (2-3)
24. Chelmsford (North Chelmsford, MA) (1-4)
25. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge, MA) (2-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) (5-0)
2. Central (Springfield, MA) (4-1)
3. Methuen (Methuen, MA) (4-1)
4. Wachusett Regional (Holden, MA) (4-1)
5. Natick (Natick, MA) (4-1)
6. Andover (Andover, MA) (4-1)
7. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA) (3-2)
8. Lowell (Lowell, MA) (4-1)
9. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury, MA) (4-1)
10. Weymouth (South Weymouth, MA) (5-1)
11. Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) (3-3)
12. Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-2)
13. Franklin (Franklin, MA) (3-2)
14. Leominster (Leominster, MA) (3-2)
15. St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-2)
16. Acton-Boxborough (Acton, MA) (3-2)
17. Taunton (Taunton, MA) (3-2)
18. Framingham (Framingham, MA) (2-2)
19. Newton North (Newtonville, MA) (3-3)
20. Arlington (Arlington, MA) (3-2)
21. Brockton (Brockton, MA) (1-5)
22. Newton South (Newton, MA) (3-2)
23. Haverhill (Haverhill, MA) (2-3)
24. Durfee (Fall River, MA) (2-3)
25. Boston College High (Boston, MA) (1-3)