Massachusetts High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Hoosac Valley (Cheshire, MA) (4-0)
2. Lee (Lee, MA) (4-0)
3. Prouty (Spencer, MA) (4-0)
4. Keefe Tech (Framingham, MA) (4-0)
5. Randolph (Randolph, MA) (4-0)
6. West Boylston (West Boylston, MA) (4-0)
7. Frontier Regional (South Deerfield, MA) (4-0)
8. Nashoba Valley Tech (Westford, MA) (2-2)
9. Cathedral (Boston, MA) (3-1)
10. Ware (Ware, MA) (2-2)
11. Boston English (Boston, MA) (4-2)
12. Ayer Shirley (Ayer, MA) (2-2)
13. Murdock (Winchendon, MA) (2-2)
14. Bartlett (Webster, MA) (2-2)
15. Lynn Vo-Tech (Lynn, MA) (2-1)
16. Atlantis Charter (Fall River, MA) (3-2)
17. Minuteman Regional (Lexington, MA) (3-2)
18. Wareham (Wareham, MA) (2-2)
19. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls, MA) (2-2)
20. Old Colony RVT (Rochester, MA) (2-2)
21. Palmer (Palmer, MA) (1-2)
22. Athol (Athol, MA) (1-3)
23. Holbrook (Holbrook, MA) (0-1)
24. Tech Boston Academy (Dorchester, MA) (0-1)
25. Upper Cape Cod RVT (Bourne, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Amesbury (Amesbury, MA) (4-0)
2. Tyngsborough (Tyngsborough, MA) (4-0)
3. Uxbridge (Uxbridge, MA) (4-0)
4. Bourne (Bourne, MA) (4-0)
5. Cohasset (Cohasset, MA) (4-1)
6. Leicester (Leicester, MA) (3-1)
7. Mashpee (Mashpee, MA) (3-1)
8. West Bridgewater (West Bridgewater, MA) (3-1)
9. Manchester Essex (Manchester, MA) (3-1)
10. Wahconah Regional (Dalton, MA) (2-2)
11. Easthampton (Easthampton, MA) (3-1)
12. Sabis International (Springfield, MA) (2-2)
13. Oxford (Oxford, MA) (2-2)
14. Narragansett Regional (Baldwinville, MA) (3-1)
15. Carver (Carver, MA) (2-2)
16. Burncoat (Worcester, MA) (1-3)
17. Blue Hills RVT (Canton, MA) (2-3)
18. Millis (Millis, MA) (2-2)
19. South Shore Vo-Tech (Hanover, MA) (2-2)
20. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington, MA) (1-3)
21. Boston Latin (Boston, MA) (3-2)
22. Blackstone-Millville (Blackstone, MA) (2-2)
23. KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (Lynn, MA) (2-3)
24. Saint Paul Diocesan (Worcester, MA) (1-3)
25. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (Fitchburg, MA) (2-2)
MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Millbury (Millbury, MA) (4-0)
2. Stoneham (Stoneham, MA) (4-0)
3. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury, MA) (3-1)
4. Tri-County RVT (Franklin, MA) (4-0)
5. Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) (4-0)
6. Fairhaven (Fairhaven, MA) (5-0)
7. Abington (Abington, MA) (4-1)
8. Northbridge (Whitinsville, MA) (3-1)
9. East Bridgewater (East Bridgewater, MA) (4-1)
10. Rockland (Rockland, MA) (3-1)
11. Seekonk (Seekonk, MA) (3-1)
12. Nipmuc Regional (Upton, MA) (2-2)
13. South Hadley (South Hadley, MA) (2-2)
14. Sandwich (East Sandwich, MA) (2-2)
15. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody, MA) (1-3)
16. Clinton (Clinton, MA) (2-2)
17. Case (Swansea, MA) (2-3)
18. Maynard (Maynard, MA) (1-3)
19. Winthrop (Winthrop, MA) (1-4)
20. Triton Regional (Byfield, MA) (1-3)
21. Quabbin Regional (Barre, MA) (2-2)
22. Littleton (Littleton, MA) (1-3)
23. Lynnfield (Lynnfield, MA) (1-3)
24. Pittsfield (Pittsfield, MA) (1-3)
25. Putnam Vo-Tech (Springfield, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech (Billerica, MA) (5-0)
2. Archbishop Williams (Braintree, MA) (4-0)
3. North Reading (North Reading, MA) (4-0)
4. Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA) (4-1)
5. Norwell (Norwell, MA) (4-1)
6. Belchertown (Belchertown, MA) (4-0)
7. Hudson (Hudson, MA) (4-1)
8. Medway (Medway, MA) (3-1)
9. Wilmington (Wilmington, MA) (3-1)
10. Northeast Metro RVT (Wakefield, MA) (3-1)
11. Weston (Weston, MA) (3-2)
12. St. Mary's (Lynn, MA) (2-3)
13. Worcester Tech (Worcester, MA) (3-1)
14. Salem (Salem, MA) (2-3)
15. Bellingham (Bellingham, MA) (2-2)
16. Martha's Vineyard Regional (Oak Bluffs, MA) (2-2)
17. Bishop Stang (North Dartmouth, MA) (2-2)
18. Greater Lowell Tech (Tyngsborough, MA) (2-2)
19. Swampscott (Swampscott, MA) (2-2)
20. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (North Dighton, MA) (2-2)
21. Oakmont Regional (Ashburnham, MA) (2-2)
22. Chicopee (Chicopee, MA) (2-2)
23. Groton-Dunstable (Groton, MA) (2-2)
24. Norton (Norton, MA) (1-4)
25. Saugus (Saugus, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Tewksbury Memorial (Tewksbury, MA) (4-0)
2. Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) (5-0)
3. Medfield (Medfield, MA) (4-0)
4. Auburn (Auburn, MA) (4-1)
5. Danvers (Danvers, MA) (4-1)
6. Tantasqua Regional (Fiskdale, MA) (3-1)
7. Foxborough (Foxborough, MA) (3-1)
8. Scituate (Scituate, MA) (3-2)
9. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield, MA) (2-2)
10. Marlborough (Marlborough, MA) (3-1)
11. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (Taunton, MA) (3-1)
12. Whittier RVT (Haverhill, MA) (3-1)
13. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (Hathorne, MA) (2-2)
14. Holliston (Holliston, MA) (2-2)
15. Hanover (Hanover, MA) (2-2)
16. Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) (2-2)
17. Watertown (Watertown, MA) (2-2)
18. Pembroke (Pembroke, MA) (2-2)
19. Diman RVT (Fall River, MA) (2-2)
20. Amherst-Pelham Regional (Amherst, MA) (2-2)
21. Middleborough (Middleborough, MA) (2-3)
22. East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow, MA) (1-3)
23. Dedham (Dedham, MA) (1-2)
24. Southeastern RVT (South Easton, MA) (1-3)
25. Nauset Regional (North Eastham, MA) (0-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Canton (Canton, MA) (4-0)
2. Burlington (Burlington, MA) (4-0)
3. Marblehead (Marblehead, MA) (4-0)
4. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth, MA) (5-0)
5. Masconomet Regional (Boxford, MA) (4-1)
6. Ashland (Ashland, MA) (3-1)
7. Malden Catholic (Malden, MA) (3-1)
8. Plymouth South (Plymouth, MA) (3-1)
9. Grafton Memorial (Grafton, MA) (2-2)
10. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley, MA) (3-1)
11. Melrose (Melrose, MA) (3-1)
12. Longmeadow (Longmeadow, MA) (3-1)
13. Mansfield (Mansfield, MA) (2-2)
14. Duxbury (Duxbury, MA) (2-2)
15. Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, MA) (2-2)
16. Walpole (Walpole, MA) (2-3)
17. Bedford (Bedford, MA) (2-2)
18. Lynn English (Lynn, MA) (2-2)
19. Norwood (Norwood, MA) (1-3)
20. Agawam (Agawam, MA) (2-2)
21. Silver Lake Regional (Kingston, MA) (1-3)
22. Stoughton (Stoughton, MA) (1-3)
23. Westwood (Westwood, MA) (1-3)
24. West Springfield (West Springfield, MA) (1-4)
25. Revere (Revere, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, MA) (5-0)
2. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) (4-0)
3. Barnstable (Hyannis, MA) (4-0)
4. Winchester (Winchester, MA) (4-0)
5. Chicopee Comp (Chicopee, MA) (5-0)
6. Quincy (Quincy, MA) (4-0)
7. Beverly (Beverly, MA) (4-1)
8. Milton (Milton, MA) (4-1)
9. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, MA) (4-1)
10. North Attleborough (North Attleborough, MA) (3-1)
11. Plymouth North (Plymouth, MA) (3-1)
12. Hingham (Hingham, MA) (3-1)
13. Marshfield (Marshfield, MA) (2-2)
14. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater, MA) (3-2)
15. Billerica Memorial (Billerica, MA) (3-1)
16. North Quincy (North Quincy, MA) (3-1)
17. Milford (Milford, MA) (3-2)
18. Somerville (Somerville, MA) (4-1)
19. Woburn Memorial (Woburn, MA) (2-2)
20. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge, MA) (2-2)
21. Wellesley (Wellesley, MA) (2-3)
22. Concord-Carlisle (Concord, MA) (2-2)
23. Reading Memorial (Reading, MA) (1-2)
24. Chelmsford (North Chelmsford, MA) (1-3)
25. Oliver Ames (North Easton, MA) (1-3)
MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) (4-0)
2. Wachusett Regional (Holden, MA) (4-0)
3. Central (Springfield, MA) (3-1)
4. Weymouth (South Weymouth, MA) (5-0)
5. Methuen (Methuen, MA) (3-1)
6. Natick (Natick, MA) (4-1)
7. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury, MA) (4-0)
8. St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-1)
9. Lowell (Lowell, MA) (3-1)
10. Acton-Boxborough (Acton, MA) (3-1)
11. Andover (Andover, MA) (3-1)
12. Taunton (Taunton, MA) (3-1)
13. Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) (3-2)
14. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA) (2-2)
15. Leominster (Leominster, MA) (2-2)
16. Framingham (Framingham, MA) (2-2)
17. Franklin (Franklin, MA) (2-2)
18. Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA) (2-2)
19. Arlington (Arlington, MA) (2-2)
20. Newton South (Newton, MA) (2-2)
21. Newton North (Newtonville, MA) (2-3)
22. Lexington (Lexington, MA) (2-2)
23. Haverhill (Haverhill, MA) (1-3)
24. Braintree (Braintree, MA) (1-4)
25. Durfee (Fall River, MA) (2-3)