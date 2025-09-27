Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.
Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 26, 2025
Abington 41, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14
Acton-Boxborough 34, Milton 8
Agawam 28, Holyoke 15
Amesbury 22, Pentucket Regional 21
Andover 49, Haverhill 0
Archbishop Williams 20, Ashland 12
Arlington Catholic 29, Wilmington 6
Assabet Valley RVT 16, North 14
Auburn 41, Northbridge 17
Bartlett 44, Abby Kelley Foster 12
Belchertown 48, Ludlow 26
Bellingham 42, Dedham 0
Belmont 14, Lexington 10
Beverly 41, Wakefield Memorial 40
Billerica Memorial 35, Lawrence 8
Bishop Feehan 21, St. Mary's 7
Bishop Fenwick 34, Gloucester 33
Blue Hills RVT 22, Diman RVT 15
Boston English 54, Hull 32
Boston Latin Academy 34, Boston Latin 14
Bridgewater-Raynham 40, Middleborough 0
Bristol-Plymouth RVT 28, Upper Cape Cod RVT 8
Brockton 48, Lincoln-Sudbury 6
Burlington 36, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 2
Canton 21, Holliston 6
Cape Cod RVT 33, Martha's Vineyard Regional 28
Case 33, Millis 0
Catholic Memorial 49, Nashoba Valley Tech 7
Central 28, Xaverian Brothers 20
Chelsea 13, Somerville 6
Chelmsford 41, Dracut 20
Clinton 36, Bay Path RVT 7
Cohasset 56, Nauset Regional 20
Commerce 58, Taconic 16
Concord-Carlisle 33, Algonquin Regional 0
Danvers 27, Winthrop 14
Dartmouth 33, Old Rochester Regional 21
Doherty Memorial 38, Shepherd Hill Regional 28
Dover-Sherborn 34, Weston 0
Durfee 27, Somerset Berkley Regional 13
East Bridgewater 50, Cardinal Spellman 8
East Boston 31, Lowell Catholic 6
Easthampton 14, Smith Vo-Tech 8
Fairhaven 42, Greater New Bedford RVT 7
Falmouth 49, Medway 14
Fitchburg 35, Lunenburg 18
Foxborough 15, King Philip Regional 12
Framingham 29, Braintree 12
Gardner 44, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 12
Grafton Memorial 20, Tantasqua Regional 17
Greater Lawrence Tech 35, Norton 26
Greater Lowell Tech 18, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 13
Hamilton-Wenham Regional 42, North Reading 6
Hingham 26, West Springfield 7
Hudson 37, South 0
Ipswich 34, Lynnfield 14
Lee 41, Pittsfield 0
Longmeadow 35, Putnam Vo-Tech 12
Lowell 25, Tewksbury Memorial 21
Lynn English 54, Peabody Veterans Memorial 32
Mahar Regional 20, Quaboag Regional 14
Malden Catholic 29, Westwood 13
Manchester Essex 38, Triton Regional 32
Mansfield 22, Marshfield 18
Marblehead 47, North Andover 0
Mashpee 21, Rockland 19
Masconomet Regional 56, Winchester 22
Melrose 20, Swampscott 6
Milford 28, Natick 6
Millbury 42, Burncoat 8
Minuteman Regional 44, Sharon 14
Narragansett Regional 37, Athol 0
New Bedford 34, Weymouth 0
Newton North 35, Newton South 14
North Attleborough 35, Oliver Ames 6
North Kingstown 34, Westfield 12
Northampton 32, Wahconah Regional 8
Norton 35, Greater Lawrence Tech 26
Norwell 50, Apponequet Regional 13
Norwood 27, Shawsheen Valley Tech 0
Prouty 36, Ayer Shirley 18
Sabis International 20, Ware 19
Salem 20, Whittier RVT 14
Shrewsbury 31, St. John's 10
South Shore Vo-Tech 35, Old Colony RVT 0
Wachusett Regional 29, Minnechaug Regional 6
Walpole 28, Wellesley 14
West Bridgewater 56, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 12
Westford Academy 35, Wayland 0
Xaverian Brothers 28, Central 20