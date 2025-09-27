High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Massachusetts high school football

Robin Erickson

Mashpee defeated Rockland in a close 21-19 game on Friday night,
Mashpee defeated Rockland in a close 21-19 game on Friday night, / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 26, 2025

Massachussets High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

Abington 41, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14

Acton-Boxborough 34, Milton 8

Agawam 28, Holyoke 15

Amesbury 22, Pentucket Regional 21

Andover 49, Haverhill 0

Archbishop Williams 20, Ashland 12

Arlington Catholic 29, Wilmington 6

Assabet Valley RVT 16, North 14

Auburn 41, Northbridge 17

Bartlett 44, Abby Kelley Foster 12

Belchertown 48, Ludlow 26

Bellingham 42, Dedham 0

Belmont 14, Lexington 10

Beverly 41, Wakefield Memorial 40

Billerica Memorial 35, Lawrence 8

Bishop Feehan 21, St. Mary's 7

Bishop Fenwick 34, Gloucester 33

Blue Hills RVT 22, Diman RVT 15

Boston English 54, Hull 32

Boston Latin Academy 34, Boston Latin 14

Bridgewater-Raynham 40, Middleborough 0

Bristol-Plymouth RVT 28, Upper Cape Cod RVT 8

Brockton 48, Lincoln-Sudbury 6

Burlington 36, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 2

Canton 21, Holliston 6

Cape Cod RVT 33, Martha's Vineyard Regional 28

Case 33, Millis 0

Catholic Memorial 49, Nashoba Valley Tech 7

Central 28, Xaverian Brothers 20

Chelsea 13, Somerville 6

Chelmsford 41, Dracut 20

Clinton 36, Bay Path RVT 7

Cohasset 56, Nauset Regional 20

Commerce 58, Taconic 16

Concord-Carlisle 33, Algonquin Regional 0

Danvers 27, Winthrop 14

Dartmouth 33, Old Rochester Regional 21

Doherty Memorial 38, Shepherd Hill Regional 28

Dover-Sherborn 34, Weston 0

Dracut 41, Chelmsford 20

Durfee 27, Somerset Berkley Regional 13

East Bridgewater 50, Cardinal Spellman 8

East Boston 31, Lowell Catholic 6

Easthampton 14, Smith Vo-Tech 8

Fairhaven 42, Greater New Bedford RVT 7

Falmouth 49, Medway 14

Fitchburg 35, Lunenburg 18

Foxborough 15, King Philip Regional 12

Framingham 29, Braintree 12

Gardner 44, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 12

Gloucester 34, Bishop Fenwick 33

Grafton Memorial 20, Tantasqua Regional 17

Greater Lawrence Tech 35, Norton 26

Greater Lowell Tech 18, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 13

Hamilton-Wenham Regional 42, North Reading 6

Hingham 26, West Springfield 7

Holyoke 28, Agawam 15

Hudson 37, South 0

Hull 54, Boston English 32

Ipswich 34, Lynnfield 14

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 18, Greater Lowell Tech 13

King Philip Regional 15, Foxborough 12

Lee 41, Pittsfield 0

Lexington 14, Belmont 10

Lincoln-Sudbury 48, Brockton 6

Longmeadow 35, Putnam Vo-Tech 12

Lowell 25, Tewksbury Memorial 21

Lowell Catholic 31, East Boston 6

Ludlow 48, Belchertown 26

Lunenburg 35, Fitchburg 18

Lynn English 54, Peabody Veterans Memorial 32

Lynnfield 34, Ipswich 14

Mahar Regional 20, Quaboag Regional 14

Malden Catholic 29, Westwood 13

Manchester Essex 38, Triton Regional 32

Mansfield 22, Marshfield 18

Marblehead 47, North Andover 0

Martha's Vineyard Regional 33, Cape Cod RVT 28

Mashpee 21, Rockland 19

Masconomet Regional 56, Winchester 22

Medway 49, Falmouth 14

Melrose 20, Swampscott 6

Milford 28, Natick 6

Millbury 42, Burncoat 8

Milton 34, Acton-Boxborough 8

Minuteman Regional 44, Sharon 14

Narragansett Regional 37, Athol 0

Natick 28, Milford 6

New Bedford 34, Weymouth 0

Newton North 35, Newton South 14

North Andover 47, Marblehead 0

North Attleborough 35, Oliver Ames 6

North Kingstown 34, Westfield 12

North Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 6

Northampton 32, Wahconah Regional 8

Norton 35, Greater Lawrence Tech 26

Norwell 50, Apponequet Regional 13

Norwood 27, Shawsheen Valley Tech 0

Old Rochester Regional 33, Dartmouth 21

Peabody Veterans Memorial 54, Lynn English 32

Prouty 36, Ayer Shirley 18

Rockland 21, Mashpee 19

Sabis International 20, Ware 19

Salem 20, Whittier RVT 14

Sharon 44, Minuteman Regional 14

Shawsheen Valley Tech 27, Norwood 0

Shepherd Hill Regional 38, Doherty Memorial 28

Shrewsbury 31, St. John's 10

Somerset Berkley Regional 27, Durfee 13

Somerville 13, Chelsea 6

South Shore Vo-Tech 35, Old Colony RVT 0

St. Bernard's Central Catholic 44, Gardner 12

St. John's 31, Shrewsbury 10

St. Mary's 21, Bishop Feehan 7

Swampscott 20, Melrose 6

Taconic 58, Commerce 16

Tantasqua Regional 20, Grafton Memorial 17

Tewksbury Memorial 25, Lowell 21

Triton Regional 38, Manchester Essex 32

Wachusett Regional 29, Minnechaug Regional 6

Wahconah Regional 32, Northampton 8

Wakefield Memorial 41, Beverly 40

Walpole 28, Wellesley 14

Ware 20, Sabis International 19

West Bridgewater 56, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 12

West Springfield 26, Hingham 7

Westfield 34, North Kingstown 12

Westford Academy 35, Wayland 0

Weston 34, Dover-Sherborn 0

Westwood 29, Malden Catholic 13

Weymouth 34, New Bedford 0

Whittier RVT 20, Salem 14

Wilmington 29, Arlington Catholic 6

Winchester 56, Masconomet Regional 22

Winthrop 27, Danvers 14

Xaverian Brothers 28, Central 20

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Massachusetts