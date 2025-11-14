Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 14, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, November 14, including several interesting matchups from the top 10 teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of Massachusetts' top teams as No. 5 Central Catholic face off against No. 8 Natick in a top-ten showdown. Meanwhile, No. 1 St. John's Prep looks to stay undefeated against Leominster.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks off into Round of 8 action across all divisions.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 18 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 3 Central taking on Lowell. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 18 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 14, highlighted by No. 9 Barnstable taking on North Attleborough. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 31 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Sharon taking on Carver. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 34 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Shepherd Hill Regional taking on Auburn. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Chicopee taking on Monument Mountain. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Quabbin Regional taking on Montachusett RVT. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with Medway taking on Nantucket. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 22 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 14, kicking off with North taking on Burncoat. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
