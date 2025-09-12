Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 12, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, September 12, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusetts best teams. King Philip Regional takes on North Attleborough at 6:00 PM. Then, St. John's Prep takes on Marshfield an hour later at 7:00 PM in what should be a great matchup.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 2.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 20 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by St. John's Prep taking on Marshfield at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 27 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by King Philip Regional taking on North Attleborough at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Milford taking on Leominster at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 37 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Watertown taking on Ipswich at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 34 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate taking on St. Mary's at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Watertown taking on Ipswich at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Lowell Catholic taking on Chelsea at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 12, kicking off with Boston English taking on Manville School at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
