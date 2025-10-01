Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 1, 2025
Massachusetts high school football is a few weeks into the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Bay State:
1. St. John’s Prep (4-0)
The Eagles cruised to a 53-20 win against La Salle Academy (RI) to improve their undefeated record. St. John’s faces Boston College HS on Oct. 10.
2. Catholic Memorial (3-0)
The Knights came away with a 49-7 win against Nashoba Valley Tech over the weekend. The team faces Brockton on Friday.
3. King Philip Memorial (4-0)
The Warriors have recorded two shutouts so far this season. Following a 15-12 win over Foxborough, King Philip takes on Natick this weekend.
4. Central HS (2-1)
The Golden Eagles recently edged Xaverian Brothers, 28-20. Central hosts Westfield on Friday.
5. Natick (4-0)
The Redhawks flew to a 28-6 win over Milford over the weekend. Natick hosts King Philip Memorial on Friday.
6. Xaverian Brothers (2-1)
The Hawks will look to bounce back from a loss to Central with a road contest against Central Catholic on Friday.
7. Andover (3-0)
The Golden Warriors cruised to a 49-0 win against Haverhill last Friday. This weekend, Andover takes on Methuen.
8. Scituate (3-0)
The Sailors escaped with a 34-28 win over Norwell on Sept. 19. The team faces Plymouth South on Friday.
9. Central Catholic (2-2)
The Raiders recently edged Bishop Hendricken, 20-19. CC hosts Xaverian Brothers on Friday.
10. Duxbury (2-1)
The Dragons burned Hanover, 28-19, on Sept. 19. Duxbury hosts Londonderry on Saturday.
