Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 1, 2025

See who made the first week of rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

Kise Flannery, Catholic Memorial's senior quarterback
Kise Flannery, Catholic Memorial's senior quarterback / Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massachusetts high school football is a few weeks into the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Bay State:

1. St. John’s Prep (4-0)

The Eagles cruised to a 53-20 win against La Salle Academy (RI) to improve their undefeated record. St. John’s faces Boston College HS on Oct. 10.

2. Catholic Memorial (3-0)

The Knights came away with a 49-7 win against Nashoba Valley Tech over the weekend. The team faces Brockton on Friday.

3. King Philip Memorial (4-0)

The Warriors have recorded two shutouts so far this season. Following a 15-12 win over Foxborough, King Philip takes on Natick this weekend.

4. Central HS (2-1)

The Golden Eagles recently edged Xaverian Brothers, 28-20. Central hosts Westfield on Friday.

5. Natick (4-0)

The Redhawks flew to a 28-6 win over Milford over the weekend. Natick hosts King Philip Memorial on Friday.

6. Xaverian Brothers (2-1)

The Hawks will look to bounce back from a loss to Central with a road contest against Central Catholic on Friday.

7. Andover (3-0)

The Golden Warriors cruised to a 49-0 win against Haverhill last Friday. This weekend, Andover takes on Methuen.

8. Scituate (3-0)

The Sailors escaped with a 34-28 win over Norwell on Sept. 19. The team faces Plymouth South on Friday.

9. Central Catholic (2-2)

The Raiders recently edged Bishop Hendricken, 20-19. CC hosts Xaverian Brothers on Friday.

10. Duxbury (2-1)

The Dragons burned Hanover, 28-19, on Sept. 19. Duxbury hosts Londonderry on Saturday.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he's held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he's held since 2021.

