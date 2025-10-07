High School

Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025

See who made the second week of rankings out of the Bay State

Kevin L. Smith

Marshfield cracked into the Massachusetts high school football rankings this week. The Rams is 2-2 so far this season.
Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Bay State:

1. St. John’s Prep (4-0)

Despite being in a bye week, the Eagles remained at the top. St. John’s hosts Boston College High School on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Catholic Memorial (4-0)

The Knights knocked off Brockton, 41-13. The team hosts Malden Catholic on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. King Philip Regional (5-0)

The Warriors slipped past Natick for a 23-21 win over the weekend. Following a bye, King Philip hits the road to face Taunton.

Previous rank: 3

4. Central HS (3-1)

The Golden Eagles topped Westfield, 48-6. Central takes on Longmeadow this Friday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Central Catholic (3-2)

The Raiders grabbed an impressive 28-27 victory over Xaverian Brothers. On Friday, Central Catholic faces Methuen.

Previous rank: 9

6. Natick (4-1)

The Redhawks fell short against King Philip Regional. Natick hosts Brookline on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 5

7. Xaverian Brothers (2-2)

The Hawks have lost two in a row, but will look to turn things around against St. John’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

8. Methuen (3-1)

The Rangers rolled past Andover for a 35-29 victory. Methuen hosts Central Catholic on Friday.

Previous rank: None

9. Andover (3-1)

The Golden Warriors dropped a 35-29 decision to Methuen. Andover hosts Lawrence on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

10. Marshfield (2-2)

The Rams won 22-18 over Mansfield. The team hosts Silver Lake Regional on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Duxbury (2-2), Scituate (3-1).

