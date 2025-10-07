Massachusetts High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025
Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s second week of rankings out of the Bay State:
1. St. John’s Prep (4-0)
Despite being in a bye week, the Eagles remained at the top. St. John’s hosts Boston College High School on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Catholic Memorial (4-0)
The Knights knocked off Brockton, 41-13. The team hosts Malden Catholic on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. King Philip Regional (5-0)
The Warriors slipped past Natick for a 23-21 win over the weekend. Following a bye, King Philip hits the road to face Taunton.
Previous rank: 3
4. Central HS (3-1)
The Golden Eagles topped Westfield, 48-6. Central takes on Longmeadow this Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Central Catholic (3-2)
The Raiders grabbed an impressive 28-27 victory over Xaverian Brothers. On Friday, Central Catholic faces Methuen.
Previous rank: 9
6. Natick (4-1)
The Redhawks fell short against King Philip Regional. Natick hosts Brookline on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 5
7. Xaverian Brothers (2-2)
The Hawks have lost two in a row, but will look to turn things around against St. John’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
8. Methuen (3-1)
The Rangers rolled past Andover for a 35-29 victory. Methuen hosts Central Catholic on Friday.
Previous rank: None
9. Andover (3-1)
The Golden Warriors dropped a 35-29 decision to Methuen. Andover hosts Lawrence on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
10. Marshfield (2-2)
The Rams won 22-18 over Mansfield. The team hosts Silver Lake Regional on Friday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Duxbury (2-2), Scituate (3-1).
