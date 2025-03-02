Massachusetts High School Girls Basketball Round of 16: Matchup and Recaps of Last Round
The Massachusetts Girls D1 High School Basketball bracket has featured most top seeds advancing. Now that we have the matchups set for the sweet sixteen, things may start to get interesting.
#1 Wachusett vs #16 Lincoln Sudbury
The Mountaineers of Wachusett fought off Arlington and won 61-29 en route to advancing to the sweet sixteen. The Mountaineers employed their defensive pressure and will look to do the same against Lincoln Sudbury. The Warriors, fresh off a win against Hopkinton, will do their best to take down the one seed and advance to the elite eight.
#8 Central Catholic vs #9 Franklin
This girl's Central Catholic squad is one of the most well-rounded teams in the tournament. In their 64-45 victory against Algonquin, four players scored in double figures. Franklin, on the other hand, has an incredible defense and held their latest opponent, Taunton, to just 27 points as they came out victorious.
#4 Braintree vs #13 Needham
Braintree was led by Frankie Mazzini in the first round as she poured in 19 points while leading her team to the 50-42 victory over Shrewsbury. Needham will have their hands full with the fourth-seeded Wamps, as they narrowly defeated Andover in a 52-48 overtime thriller.
#5 Woburn vs #12 Bridgewater-Raynham
Woburn made history this season by being awarded Co-MVP's to players Mckenna Morrison and Shannon McCarthy. Those two will lead the way as they take on Bridgewater-Raynham in the second round of the tournament. The Trojans had an elite performance in the first round as they knocked down 14 threes which helped them advance.
#2 Bishop Feehan vs #18 Newton North
Bishop Feehan put up an incredible 81 points to their opponents 43 in the first round, and it may help having the Offensive and Defensive player of the year on your team. Maddy Steel and Mollie Mullen, the award winners, will look to battle against Newton North. The Tigers were the only technical upset in the first round, taking down 15-seed Belmont, and they will look to build off that win.
#7 Quincy vs #10 King Philip
Quincy was led by 1,000-point scorer Alyssa Hopps in their first-round matchup against Marshfield. She scored 18, leading her team to the 66-30 win. The King Philip Warriors will give them a run for their money in a classic 7 vs 10 matchup following their first-round win against Lexington.
#3 Springfield vs #14 Westford Academy
The always successful Golden Eagles of Springfield come into the tournament looking to continue that success. In their first-round matchup against Acton-Boxborough, they wasted no time and won 69-34 in a dominant performance. Westford Academy will battle with them this sweet sixteen behind Nordic All-Star Sophia Huesgen.
#6 Natick vs #11 Framingham
Both teams enter this matchup with convincing wins against their former opponents. Natick with a 74-39 win against Attleboro and Framingham with a 67-34 win against Brookline. In a close-seeded matchup, this one, like others features a game where either team could be victorious.
As the tournament progresses, we will see matchups not worth missing. With almost every higher seed advancing, we will truly be given the best of the best girls' basketball in the coming days, and you won't want to miss it.