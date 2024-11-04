Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 1 matchups, game times
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football regular season wrapped up last week, and now it's time for the playoffs.
St. John's Prep holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will take on No. 16 Attleboro on Friday. Catholic Memorial has the top seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face No. 16 Quincy in Round 1.
Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division:
MASSACHUSETTS (MIAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
DIVISION 1
Round of 16
(1) St. John's Prep vs. (16) Attleboro
6 p.m. Friday
(8) Methuen vs. (9) Franklin
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Central Catholic vs. (12) Weymouth
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Needham vs. (13) Wachusett Regional
6:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Leominster vs. (11) Westford Academy
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Xaverian Brothers vs. (14) Brockton
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Springfield Central vs. (10) Natick
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Boston College High vs. (15) Andover
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 2
Round of 16
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (16) Quincy
6:30 p.m. Friday
(8) Bridgewater-Raynham vs. (9) Algonquin
6 p.m. Friday
(5) Wellesley vs. (12) Plymouth North
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Bishop Feehan vs. (13) North Andover
6 p.m. Friday
(6) Winchester vs. (11) Peabody Veterans
6:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Marshfield vs. (14) Concord-Carlisle
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Barnstable vs. (10) North Quincy
6:30 p.m. Friday
(2) King Philip Regional vs. (15) Arlington
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 3
Round of 16
(1) Reading Memorial vs. (16) Lynn English
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Masconomet Regional vs. (9) Milford
6:30 p.m. Friday
(5) West Springfield vs. (12) Westborough
7 p.m. Friday
(4) North Attleborough vs. (13) Woburn Memorial
6 p.m. Friday
(6) Dartmouth vs. (11) Milton
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Mansfield vs. (14) Doherty Memorial
6:30 p.m. Friday
(7) Hingham vs. (10) Walpole
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Billerica Memorial vs. (15) Silver Lake Regional
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 4
Round of 16
(1) Duxbury vs. (16) Holliston
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Canton vs. (9) Tantasqua Regional
6:30 p.m. Friday
(5) Tewksbury Memorial vs. (12) Westwood
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Malden Catholic vs. (13) Somerset Berkley Reg.
Friday
(6) Marblehead vs. (11) Norwood
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Grafton vs. (14) Bedford
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Burlington vs. (10) Wayland
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Scituate vs. (15) Melrose
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 5
Round of 16
(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (16) Gloucester
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Newburyport vs. (9) Bishop Stang
6:30 p.m. Friday
(5) Bishop Fenwick vs. (12) Norton
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Old Rochester Regional vs. (13) Medway
6:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Greater Lowell Tech vs. (11) Dedham
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Foxborough vs. (14) Danvers
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Auburn vs. (10) Blackstone Valley RVT
5 p.m. Friday
(2) Hanover vs. (15) Northeast Metro RVT
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 6
Round of 16
(1) Hudson vs. (16) East Bridgewater
6 p.m. Thursday
(8) Sandwich vs. (9) St. Mary's
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Abington vs. (12) Winthrop
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Norwell vs. (13) North Reading
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Lynnfield vs. (11) Dennis-Yarmouth
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Fairhaven vs. (14) Maynard
6:30 p.m. Friday
(7) Swampscott vs. (10) Bay Path RVT
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Stoneham vs. (15) Oakmont Regional
2 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 7
Round of 16
(1) Uxbridge vs. (16) Saint Paul Diocesan
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Gardner vs. (9) Manchester Essex
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Millbury vs. (12) Wahconah Regional
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Northbridge vs. (13) Oxford
6 p.m. Friday
(6) Amesbury vs. (11) Blue Hills RVT
6:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Mashpee vs. (14) Saint Bernard's
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Cohasset vs. (10) West Bridgewater
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Clinton vs. (15) Tyngsborough
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 8
Round of 16
(1) Randolph vs. (16) Quaboag Regional
6 p.m. Friday
(8) Narragansett Regional vs. (9) Old Colony RVT
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Cathedral vs. (12) Mills
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Nashoba Valley Tech vs. (13) Tech Boston Academy
6 p.m. Friday
(6) KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. vs. (11) Bourne
5 p.m. Friday
(3) Carver vs. (14) Lynn Vo-Tech
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Lee vs. (10) Bartlett
7 p.m. Friday
(2) West Boylston vs. (15) Hoosac Valley
6 p.m. Friday
