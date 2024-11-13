Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs kicked off last week, and now it's time for Round 2.
St. John's Prep holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will take on No. 8 Methuen on Friday. Catholic Memorial has the top seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday.
Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division:
DIVISION 1
Round of 8
(1) St. John’s Prep vs. (8) Methuen
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Needham vs. (5) Central Catholic
6:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Xaverian Brothers vs. (6) Leominster
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Boston College High vs. (7) Springfield Central
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 2
Round of 8
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (8) Bridgewater-Raynham
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(4) Bishop Feehan vs. (5) Wellesley Hills
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Marshfield vs. (6) Winchester
7 p.m. Friday
(2) King Philip Regional vs. (7) Barnstable
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 3
Round of 8
(1) Reading Memorial vs. (9) Milford
6 p.m. Friday
(4) North Attleborough vs. (12) Westborough
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Mansfield vs. (6) Dartmouth
6:30 p.m. Friday
(2) Billerica Memorial vs. (10) Walpole
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 4
Round of 8
(1) Duxbury vs. (8) Canton
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Tewksbury Memorial vs. (13) Somerset Berkley Regional
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Grafton Memorial vs. (6) Marblehead
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Scituate vs. (10) Wayland
7 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 5
Round of 8
(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (8) Newburyport
6:30 p.m. Friday
(4) Old Rochester Regional vs. (12) Norton
6:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Foxborough vs. (11) Dedham
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Hanover vs. (7) Auburn
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 6
Round of 8
(1) Hudson vs. (8) Sandwich
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Norwell vs. (5) Abington
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Fairhaven vs. (6) Lynnfield
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Stoneham vs. (7) Swampscott
6:30 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 7
Round of 8
(1) Uxbridge vs. (8) Gardner
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Northbridge vs. (5) Millbury
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Mashpee vs. (6) Amesbury
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Clinton vs. (7) Cohasset
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 8
Round of 8
(1) Randolph vs. (8) Narragansett Regional
6:30 p.m. Friday
(4) Nashoba Valley Tech vs. (5) Cathedral
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Carver vs. (11) Bourne
6 p.m. Friday
(2) West Boylston vs. (7) Lee
7 p.m. Friday
