Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets entering the second round

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue this week with Round of 8 action in every division.
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs kicked off last week, and now it's time for Round 2.

St. John's Prep holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will take on No. 8 Methuen on Friday. Catholic Memorial has the top seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face No. 8 Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday. 

Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division: 

MASSACHUSETTS (MIAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

DIVISION 1

Round of 8

(1) St. John’s Prep vs. (8) Methuen

6 p.m. Friday 

(4) Needham vs. (5) Central Catholic

6:30 p.m. Friday 

(3) Xaverian Brothers vs. (6) Leominster

6 p.m. Friday 

(2) Boston College High vs. (7) Springfield Central

6 p.m. Friday 

DIVISION 2

Round of 8

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (8) Bridgewater-Raynham

1:30 p.m. Saturday 

(4) Bishop Feehan vs. (5) Wellesley Hills

6 p.m. Friday 

(3) Marshfield vs. (6) Winchester

7 p.m. Friday 

(2) King Philip Regional vs. (7) Barnstable

7 p.m. Friday 

DIVISION 3

Round of 8

(1) Reading Memorial vs. (9) Milford

6 p.m. Friday

(4) North Attleborough vs. (12) Westborough

6 p.m. Friday 

(3) Mansfield vs. (6) Dartmouth

6:30 p.m. Friday

(2) Billerica Memorial vs. (10) Walpole 

7 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 4

Round of 8

(1) Duxbury vs. (8) Canton

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Tewksbury Memorial vs. (13) Somerset Berkley Regional

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Grafton Memorial vs. (6) Marblehead 

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Scituate vs. (10) Wayland

7 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 5

Round of 8

(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (8) Newburyport

6:30 p.m. Friday

(4) Old Rochester Regional vs. (12) Norton 

6:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Foxborough vs. (11) Dedham 

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Hanover vs. (7) Auburn 

6 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 6

Round of 8

(1) Hudson vs. (8) Sandwich 

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Norwell vs. (5) Abington 

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Fairhaven vs. (6) Lynnfield 

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Stoneham vs. (7) Swampscott 

6:30 p.m. Saturday 

DIVISION 7

Round of 8

(1) Uxbridge vs. (8) Gardner

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Northbridge vs. (5) Millbury 

6 p.m. Friday 

(3) Mashpee vs. (6) Amesbury 

7 p.m. Friday 

(2) Clinton vs. (7) Cohasset 

6 p.m. Friday 

DIVISION 8

Round of 8

(1) Randolph vs. (8) Narragansett Regional 

6:30 p.m. Friday

(4) Nashoba Valley Tech vs. (5) Cathedral

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Carver vs. (11) Bourne

6 p.m. Friday

(2) West Boylston vs. (7) Lee 

7 p.m. Friday

