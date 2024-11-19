Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times (state semifinals)
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it's time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.
St. John's Prep holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will take on No. 4 Needham on Friday. Catholic Memorial has the top seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face No. 5 Wellesley on Friday.
Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division:
MASSACHUSETTS (MIAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
DIVISION 1
State semifinals
(1) St. John's Prep vs. (4) Needham
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Boston College High vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers
1 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 2
State semifinals
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (5) Wellesley
6 p.m. Friday
(2) King Philip Regional vs. (3) Marshfield
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 3
State semifinals
(1) Reading Memorial vs. (4) North Attleborough
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Mansfield vs. (10) Walpole
6 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 4
State semifinals
(1) Duxbury vs. (5) Tewksbury Memorial
6 p.m. Saturday
(2) Scituate vs. (3) Grafton
1 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 5
State semifinals
(1) Shawsheen Valley vs. (4) Old Rochester Regional
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Hanover vs. (3) Foxborough
6:30 p.m. Friday
DIVISION 6
State semifinals
(1) Hudson vs. (4) Norwell
7:30 p.m. Saturday
(3) Fairhaven vs. (7) Swampscott
4 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 7
State semifinals
(1) Uxbridge vs. (4) Northbridge
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Clinton vs. (3) Mashpee
4 p.m. Saturday
DIVISION 8
State semifinals
(1) Randolph vs. (4) Nashoba Valley Tech
Noon Saturday
(2) West Boylston vs. (3) Carver
3 p.m. Saturday
