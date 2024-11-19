High School

Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times (state semifinals)

Here are all the 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets entering the third round — the state semifinals

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Massachusetts high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals in every division.
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it's time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.

St. John's Prep holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will take on No. 4 Needham on Friday. Catholic Memorial has the top seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face No. 5 Wellesley on Friday. 

Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division: 

MASSACHUSETTS (MIAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

DIVISION 1

State semifinals

(1) St. John's Prep vs. (4) Needham

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Boston College High vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers

1 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 2

State semifinals

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (5) Wellesley

6 p.m. Friday

(2) King Philip Regional vs. (3) Marshfield

6 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 3

State semifinals

(1) Reading Memorial vs. (4) North Attleborough

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Mansfield vs. (10) Walpole

6 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 4

State semifinals

(1) Duxbury vs. (5) Tewksbury Memorial

6 p.m. Saturday

(2) Scituate vs. (3) Grafton

1 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 5

State semifinals

(1) Shawsheen Valley vs. (4) Old Rochester Regional

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Hanover vs. (3) Foxborough

6:30 p.m. Friday

DIVISION 6

State semifinals

(1) Hudson vs. (4) Norwell

7:30 p.m. Saturday

(3) Fairhaven vs. (7) Swampscott

4 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 7

State semifinals

(1) Uxbridge vs. (4) Northbridge

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Clinton vs. (3) Mashpee

4 p.m. Saturday

DIVISION 8

State semifinals

(1) Randolph vs. (4) Nashoba Valley Tech

Noon Saturday

(2) West Boylston vs. (3) Carver

3 p.m. Saturday

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

