Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football state championships: Super Bowl matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs continued last week with the state semifinals, and now it's time for the state championship games — the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium.
Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division:
DIVISION 1
Championship game
(3) Xaverian Brothers vs. (4) Needham
Thursday, Dec. 5
5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Championship game
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (2) King Philip Regional
Thursday, Dec. 5
8 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Championship game
(3) Mansfield vs. (4) North Attleborough
Friday, Dec. 6
8 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Championship game
(1) Duxbury vs. (2) Scituate
Thursday, Dec. 5
3 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Championship game
(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (3) Foxborough
Friday, Dec. 6
5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Championship game
(1) Hudson vs. (3) Fairhaven
Wednesday, Dec. 4
8 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Championship game
(1) Uxbridge vs. (3) Mashpee
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Championship game
(1) Randolph vs. (2) West Boylston
Friday, Dec. 6
3 p.m.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App