Massachusetts (MIAA) high school football state championships: Super Bowl schedule, brackets, scores (12/4/2024)

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championship games

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

It's Super Bowl week in Massachusetts high school football.
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football playoffs have reached the final week — the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium.

Massachusetts high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Massachusetts high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each division: 

DIVISION 1

Championship game

(3) Xaverian Brothers vs. (4) Needham

Thursday, Dec. 5

5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Championship game

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (2) King Philip Regional

Thursday, Dec. 5

8 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Championship game

(3) Mansfield vs. (4) North Attleborough

Friday, Dec. 6

8 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Championship game

(1) Duxbury vs. (2) Scituate

Thursday, Dec. 5

3 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Championship game

(1) Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. (3) Foxborough

Friday, Dec. 6

5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Championship game

(1) Hudson vs. (3) Fairhaven

Wednesday, Dec. 4

8 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Championship game

(1) Uxbridge vs. (3) Mashpee

Wednesday, Dec. 4

5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Championship game

(1) Randolph vs. (2) West Boylston

Friday, Dec. 6

3 p.m.

