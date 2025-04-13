Top 10 Massachusetts high school baseball rankings (4/13/2025)
The high school baseball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look at the top 10 high school baseball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts high school baseball rankings (4/13/2025)
1. Taunton (5-0)
So far Taunton has yet to lose, and likely the teams following them on this list will also fall into that category. What seperates Taunton is their recent success in Division 1. They were state champions in 2019, 2022, and 2023 and look to bring that titles back after a two-year drought. Their entire lineup can hit and they have guys on the mound like 2025 pitched Johnny Escobalez Jr. who just reached 100 career strikeouts, and have the ability to close out close games. Taunton is a powerhouse on the diamond and lands the number top spot on this list.
2. Auburn (6-0)
What might be equally as impressive to Taunton's start is Auburn's. In their first game of the season against Monty Tech pitchers Kyle McGlaughlin and Bryce Everson threw a combined no hitter en route to a 10-0 win. In their six contests so far they are outscoring opponents with a combined score of 51-4. Auburn has been outstanding to start their season and they have talent all across their roster.
3. Bishop Stang (4-1)
Bishop Stang started off the season 4-0 but recently dropped their first game on the second night of a back-to-back against St. Mary's. They are led by Texas commitment Brody Bumila and Amir Cartagena. Drew Taylor and Matt Burt have also been impressive. Burt on the mound has been incredibly good allowing just three hits while going six innings in a recent matchup against Arlington. The Mustangs are a team to watch out for throughout the season.
4. Winchendon (4-1)
Winchendon has had a couple of bizarre games so far this season. Recently they took on an extremely tough opponent in Governor's Academy that ended with a Sladen Johnson walkoff double in extra innings. In another game, they won 22-0 against an out of state opponent Mount Saint Charles Academy. This season, some of their notable players have been Ryan Burke on the mound and Thomas Fabbo at the plate already recording multiple home runs.
5. Boston College High School (4-0)
As always, BC high puts together a great athletic team in preparation for college. This time it is their baseball team taking the fifth spot in the mid-season rankings. They have so far defeated some great opponents in Malden Catholic 14-4, Xaverian Brothers 13-3, Lincoln Sudbury 11-2, and Chelmsford 9-6. Almost everyone on the roster has recorded at least one RBI so far this season, and they have had great pitching as well.
6. Austin Prep (7-0)
Austin Prep has been lucky enough to have just one game effected by the weather so far. In the games they have been able to play they have looked like very convincing wins. They have two recorded shutouts so far against Kings Edgehill in Canada where they won 10-0 and another against Rivers where they won 8-0. They have had a great defense allowing them to sit nicely at sixth in this ranking.
7. Attleboro (3-1)
Attleboro is coming off a great win against Mansfield in which Umass Lowell commit, Tyler Dunlea pitched 6.1 innings with 7 strikeouts and allowing just one earned run. At the plate so far this season it has been Mikey Huntington with a hit in every game so far as well as 4 RBI. They have also recorded a walkoff in their econd most recent game against Milford, squeaking out yet another win,
8. Worcester Academy (4-1)
The 8-time Central New England Prep School Baseball Champions have started the season with some great wins. They have defeated Philips Exeter most recently for their first league win in which they were led by pitcher Leo Lyons. Lyons went the entire game and pitched a shutout. They have also defeated strong teams like Belmont Hill and Mount Saint Charles Academy.
9. St. Johns Prep (5-0)
The Pioneers of St. Johns prep are putting together an impressive season for the school's 105th baseball season overall. In their most recent matchup against Pope Francis they topped them 4-2 where pitcher Brady Chenevert went five innings with six strikeouts. In their five games they have been impressive at the plate and for opponents, have a hard lineup to pitch against.
10. Medway (4-2)
Medway has been streaky to open their season up. They opened their season up with two wins against Medfield and Bellingham, and they looked very good in those two matchups. Their two losses however came to Canton and Dartmouth, where they were shutout in both games. The wins they have tallied have been very impressive, and they have talent of all classes in their program, which was enough to land them the last spot in these rankings.