Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/14/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turned the page on 2024 to 2025.
After the New Year, we head up to the New England region and continue with the Pine Tree State as Franklin starts off as the No. 1 squad. Franklin defeated previously undefeated Attleboro this past weekend, cementing their place at the top.
We take a dive into the Massachusetts high school basketball rankings and present to you our third set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Franklin (9-0)
Seeing fluidity week in and week out in Massachusetts' boys basketball, we could see this changing at the top. To begin our rankings, however, the Panthers are No. 1 after an impressive undefeated start. Franklin defeated a previously undefeated Andover.
2. Lowell (9-0)
The argument could absolutely be had that the Red Raiders are the top team in all of the state. Lowell comes in second and is coming off a 72-60 victory over Methuen.
3. Central Catholic (9-1)
Only loss of the season came against Andover (see below). Yes, we did rank Central Catholic above Andover, but they also beat North Andover, a team the Golden Warriors ended up dropping a contest to.
4. Andover (9-1)
All was well for the Golden Warriors until they went up against North Andover and dropped a 51-47 decision, the first loss of the season. Despite the decision, Andover remains one of the state's best clubs.
5. Boston Latin (8-0)
Through eight games so far, Boston Latin has looked impressive against all comers. Only two games have been decided in the single digits. Rest have been blowout victories for the Wolfpack.
6. St. Mary's (9-1)
Making their way in at the sixth spot is the Spartans. St. Mary's lone loss this season came in a 47-40 defeat at the hands of Andover.
7. Clinton (8-0)
The Gaels have been one of the state's hottest teams and have remained so behind an undefeated start.
8. Malden Catholic (7-0)
After defeating Xaverian Brothers 65-61 last week, the Lancers entered our Top 10 rankings last week. Malden Catholic soundly defeated St. John's last week, 78-43.
9. Newton North (7-0)
The Tigers have been impressive this season up to this point with an undefeated record. Newton North defeated Braintree and Needham last week, respectively.
10. Attleboro (7-1)
The Bombardiers dropped their first game of the season over the weekend when they fell, 52-37, to top-ranked Franklin. Attleboro will look to bounce back against Foxborough and Sharon this week.
