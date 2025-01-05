Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/4/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turn the page on 2024 to 2025.
Before the New Year, we head up to the New England region and continue with the Pine Tree State as Franklin starts off as the No. 1 squad.
We take a dive into the Massachusetts high school basketball rankings and present to you our first set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Franklin (6-0)
Seeing fluidity week in and week out in Massachusetts' boys basketball, we could see this changing at the top. To begin our rankings, however, the Panthers are No. 1 after an impressive undefeated start.
2. Lowell (7-0)
The argument could absolutely be had that the Red Raiders are the top team in all of the state. Lowell comes in second and is coming off a 71-63 victory over Lawrence.
3. Central Catholic (6-1)
Only loss of the season came against Andover (see below). Yes, we did rank Central Catholic above Andover, but they also beat North Andover, a team the Golden Warriors ended up dropping a contest to.
4. Andover (7-1)
All was well for the Golden Warriors until they went up against North Andover and dropped a 51-47 decision, the first loss of the season. Despite the decision, Andover remains one of the state's best clubs.
5. Lunenburg (7-0)
Talk about a team that's been really heating up in the early going, it's been Lunenburg. The Blue Knights have won every game by no less than eight points this season.
6. Boston Latin (7-0)
Through seven games so far, Boston Latin has looked impressive against all comers. Only two games have been decided in the single digits. Rest have been blowout victories for the Wolfpack.
7. Littleton (5-1)
Consideration turned into placement into the first set of rankings after the Tigers defeated Clinton and handed the Gaels their first loss of the season. Only loss for Littleton came against Hudson.
8. St. Mary's (7-1)
Making their way in at the eighth spot is the Spartans. St. Mary's lone loss this season came in a 47-40 defeat at the hands of Andover.
9. Clinton (5-1)
The Gaels rushed out to a torried 5-0 start to begin the season, before being upended by Littleton, 44-37 last week. Solid start nonetheless for Clinton.
10. North Andover (3-2)
Hard to not have this talented club in our initial set of rankings, as we look away from the two losses. One of Scarlet Knights' victories came against Andover.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi