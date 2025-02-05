Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings (2/4/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turned the page on 2024 to 2025.
As we head into February, the New England region heats up past the midway point and continue with the Pine Tree State as Franklin starts off as the No. 1 squad. Franklin defeated previously undefeated Attleboro this past weekend, cementing their place at the top.
We take a dive into the Massachusetts high school basketball rankings and present to you our fifth set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Franklin (14-0)
Seeing fluidity week in and week out in Massachusetts' boys basketball, we could see this changing at the top. To begin our rankings, however, the Panthers are No. 1 after an impressive undefeated start. Franklin remain unbeaten after a 56-42 win over King Philip Regional recently.
2. Newton North (12-1)
The Tigers have been impressive this season up to this point with just the one loss to their name. Newton North suffered its first loss of the season against Albany of California.
3. Central Catholic (12-3)
Only losses of the season have come against Andover, Brewster Academy National (New Hampshire) and Newton North. Yes, we did rank Central Catholic above Andover, but they also beat North Andover, a team the Golden Warriors ended up dropping a contest to.
4. Norwell (12-0)
It's been a pretty dominating start to the season for the Clippers as they've beaten 11 out of 12 opponents they've faced by double digits.
5. Attleboro (13-2)
The Bombadiers have been on a roll as of late, winning four straight games against Durfee, King Philip Regional, Stoughton and Taunton.
6. Masconomet Regional (12-0)
Masconomet Regional made their debut into the rankings for the first time this season a couple weeks ago as they've won 12 straight games to begin their 2024-2025 campaign.
7. St. Mary's (10-1)
Making their way to the fourth spot is the Spartans. St. Mary's lone loss this season came in a 47-40 defeat at the hands of Andover.
8. Clinton (13-1)
The Gaels have been one of the state's hottest teams and have remained so behind a strong start. Lone loss came against Algonquin Regional a week and a half ago.
9. Malden Catholic (13-2)
Despite dropping a couple games in the last couple of weeks, we keep the Lancers in our rankings at No. 9. Malden Catholic is currently on a 4-game win streak.
10. Lowell (15-2)
Finishing out the rankings is the Raiders as they've won six straight games. Lowell will finish with games against North Andover, Andover and Lexington, respectively.
