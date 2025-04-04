Top 10 Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse rankings (4/4/2025)
High school spring sports are underway which means athletic directors all over the country are prepping their lacrosse and baseball/softball fields in preparation for the spring season.
This one has been short lived so far, and in Massachusetts even shorter due to many cancellations because of the weather. Teams across the state have had to reschedule games which has delayed the opening of some sports.
If your team has been lucky enough to get their season started, they likely have not played more than a few games. In this list, we will mention only teams that have played a game so far.
Let's take a look at an early season top ten rankings of boys high school lacrosse in Massachusetts, shall we?
1. St. Johns Prep (2-0)
As the St. Johns prep tradition of rocking a motto on their warmup shirts continue, this year they wear "acta non verba" which means "actions, not words." This phrase encapsulates their team and their history. They have started off 2-0 this season, are five time Division 1 state champions, including winning the last four.
2. Boston College High School (1-0)
Boston College High once again falls into another top ten list, and they started their season out strong with a 16-6 win over Winchester. They are south sectional champs in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021, and they have an even stronger squad heading into the 2025 season. They also captured their lone D1 state championship in 2018.
3. Needham (2-0)
Last year, Needham battled hard making their way all the way to the state championship where they fell against St. Johns Prep. This year they come back with fire in their eye and a chip on their shoulders. They have started the season off 2-0 and so far have looked very strong. They will be an opponent that any team will struggle against.
4. Lincoln Sudbury (2-0)
Lincoln Sudbury is one of many Massachusetts teams that has had one of their games cancelled so far in this early 2025 season. So far they have taken down Billerica and an out-of-state Niskayuna (New York) who were both very good teams. They are 7-time Division 1 state champions and are a very good team this year once again.
5. Medfield (3-0)
Medfield has been dominant so far this season, and if you do not believe me I can pull up the 23-1 win statistics when they played Norton in their last game. They are 9-time Massachusetts state champions and they will absolutely be in the running again this year.
6. Catholic Memorial (1-2)
I know what you are thinking, why is a team with a losing record number six on the rankings so early into the season? Well to asnwer that question, they lost to St. Johns in their most recent game 9-6, and just have not had the best luck so far. Don't let their record fool you, Catholic Memorial is a very good team this season.
7. Acton Boxborough (1-1)
Acton Boxborough like every other team is in the early stages of their season. Theirs started out with a game against St. Johns Prep, which they lost. They bounced back however with a convincing win against North Andover to get into the win column.
8. Scituate (2-0)
Historically, Scituate does not have the legacy that some of these other teams hold. However, this could be the season that changes. They have two wins against Sandwich and Silver Lake, and both games they looked very promising.
9. Andover (1-0)
As of today, Andover would have played four games so far, except again the weather has been unpredictable. Like always Andover puts together a good athletic team so this shouldn't be a surprise. They have one win against Reading and have had three other games cancelled, but in the one win they looked great.
10. Duxbury (2-0)
Duxbury has started their season off great, with a win over Marshfield and Shaker who are two very good teams. They have a solid history off winning but have not done so in a while. This could be the year things are shaken up.
