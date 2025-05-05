Top 10 Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse rankings (5/4/2025)
Massachusetts lacrosse is well under way after a rainy start to the season, with most teams having played over ten games by now. Some of the teams at the top are expected, and there are others who are on the rise and giving the usuals a run for their money.
The playoffs are close enough for us to take a look at the top ten boys lacrosse teams as we enter te final stretch of the regular season. Starting off with a familiar face, these teams have been excellent so far this season.
Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (5/4/2025)
1. St. Johns Prep (12-1)
St Johns Prep excels in lacrosse as well as many other athletics. Their one loss on the season came against Staples (Connecticut) but shortly after they topped Boston College High School 7-6. This allowed them to continue their 42 game win streak against in-state opponents. They opened the season 9-0 and since their loss have won four straight.
2. Lincoln Sudbury (9-2)
Lincoln Sudbury just wrapped up a trip to Washington state which they beat two out of three opponents during the trip. The 7x state champions are on a tear and will likely remain in the top five for the rest of the season.
3. Mansfield (11-0)
Mansfield comes into this ranking as the only undefeated team, and most of their games have not even been close. They have a lot of players that can give quality time and are coming off a road victory against Sharon which they won 16-9. They also became Chowda Cup champions for the first time in their schools history this season.
4. Boston College High School (10-1)
Boston College High School lost their only game against St. Johns Prep in a 7-6 loss as previously mentioned. They recently defeated St. Johns (Shrewsbury) a very good team 17-6.
5. Bishop Feehan (11-3)
Bishop Feehan started their season out strong and even had a 9 game win streak that was just cut short by Xaverian Brothers, in a one goal loss 12-11. Some of their strong performances were against Framingham in a 27-5 victory and Cardinal Spellman a 24-0 victory.
6. Billerica (12-1)
Billerica is just about the toughest division 2 opponent in the state, and has proved over and over that they can compete with any team. A season defining moment for them was their comeback win against Longmeadow, as they entered the fourth quarter down 10-6 but crawled back to win 11-10 with a game winner with 46 seconds left.
7. Hingham (10-1)
Hingham are four time Massachusetts state champions, and most recently were victorious in 2017. They have two 100 career point scorers. They have defeated multiple teams by double digits including Wellesley, 17-5. Their one loss this season is against Lincoln Sudbury.
8. Acton Boxborough (9-3)
Acton Boxboroughs most recent game was against in conference rival, Weston who was 8-1 entering the game. They won 17-7, and at one point had scored 9 goals in a row, and they only allowed 2 in the second half. That kind of play is a good way to describe how their season has been going.
9. Walpole (9-2)
Walpole has been recognized this season for their new fast pace offense that leaves defenders in the dust. Most of their games they score a lot of goals, and give up not too many, a. great recipe for a team. They even have USA Lacrosse All American, Jake Lania to lead the way.
10. Medfield (10-1)
Medfield is one of the toughest teams in the state, and have played amazing the whole season. An impressive performance to remember was their comeback win where they trailed Wellesley 1-5 at halftime. The final score of that game ended in a 14-8 victory for Medfield. They are a relentless team who can defeat any opponent.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App