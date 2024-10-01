Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (10/1/2024)
October is here, the first four weeks of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football season are in the rearview, and the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top.
Week 3 featured an action-packed slate with several ranked matchups. Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams heading into Week 5 of the MIAA season, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings
1. St. John's Prep (4-0)
St. John's Prep turned in yet another strong performance to remain undefeated, shutting out La Salle Academy 28-0 at home. The Eagles go on the road to face the 1-2 St. John's Pioneers on Saturday morning.
2. King Phillip Regional (4-0)
It was business as usual for the Warriors last week. They hosted Foxborough in a 21-6 win. King Phillip has yet to allow a team to score more than 14 points this year.
3. Springfield Central (2-1)
The Golden Eagles picked up a monster win at home to climb the ladder in this week's rankings, knocking off formerly undefeated and now No. 6 Xaverian Brothers.
4. Williston Northampton (3-0)
The Wildcats traveled to Connecticut and rolled to a 48-19 win over the Hotchkiss School. They will host another Connecticut team this week when they take on the Salisbury School on Saturday afternoon.
5. Needham (4-0)
The Rockets continued their dominance on both sides of the ball with a 43-6 home victory against Newtown North. They have now outscored their opposition to the tune of 121-21 this season.
6. Xaverian Brothers (2-1)
The Hawks suffered their first setback of the year in a heartbreaking 28-20 loss on the road at Springfield Central. They will have another tough test this week when they host bubble team Central Catholic.
7. Catholic Memorial (1-1)
In just the second game of the year for the Knights, Catholic Memorial flexed its muscles with a 56-28 victory on the road against Leominister.
8. Boston College (3-0)
The High Eagles stayed perfect with a 46-7 victory at home over Everett. They have allowed just 21 points on defense so far in 2024.
9. Marshfield (3-1)
The Rams went on the road and claimed a hard-fought 13-10 win at Mansfield. They'll enjoy a bye week before traveling to Silver Lake Regional on October 11.
10. Duxbury (3-1)
Duxbury was a field goal away from remaining undefeated and holding down its spot in our top 10, but they fell just short in a 21-19 loss at Franklin. They return ot action in two weeks on the road against Plymouth North.
Check out how the Top 10 stacks up compared to the latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings.
Sam Brown